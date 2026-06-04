Unison is great because of our volunteers

Volunteers remind us that generosity, kindness, and human connection are priceless

Did you know that for every person that works at Unison, we have about 6 volunteers? According to Statistics Canada, approximately 913,000 Albertans volunteered in 2023. Some recent reports say that fewer Canadians are volunteering or donating, but now, more than ever, we are in need of our volunteers and our donors. We have been very fortunate, with a trend showing that the number of volunteers and the number of hours that they contribute has substantially grown over the last five years.

To Unison, volunteers are the heart of the Centre – be that both in Calgary and Medicine Hat. Without volunteers, many of our programs and services simply wouldn’t run, from our free annual tax clinic, to our beautiful new Garden Studio. Volunteering with Unison offers a feeling of ownership, because a significant portion of volunteers are themselves seniors, reflecting the organization’s community-led ethos.

The crown jewel of volunteering at the Veiner Centre is our Meals on Wheels program. Volunteers not only deliver meals made fresh daily, they also check-in and contribute significantly to the ability to age in place, and reduce isolation. In 2024, volunteers dedicated thousands of hours and delivered approximately 2,500 meals each month. We’re expanding Meals on Wheels to Redcliff, all thanks to our volunteers. The Veiner Vintage Transportation Program is another successful volunteer-run effort, providing door-to-door rides for medical appointments and social activities. In one year, more than 20 volunteers delivered about 70 rides each month.

In Calgary, Unison works hard on reducing food insecurity, and thanks to a dedicated team of volunteers, we’re able to offer a few key programs: grocery deliveries for seniors with limited resources and mobility challenges, Unison Market, food rescue initiatives, and Unison Gardens, where we grow our own food for seniors. Each initiative exists and thrives thanks to the help of those who see the value and importance of giving back.

Another core team that we can’t live without is our incomparable Board of Directors. Our BOD provides expertise and guidance that translates to direction and strategic planning. A board may have once been comprised of a ragtag team who gave up a few hours here and there, but now, Unison purposefully recruits members with experience, key skillsets, and passion for serving our community with the same vigor as we recruit paid staff members. Our BOD fastidiously works to maintain Unison’s sustainability and best practices. You may not see them, but they are woven into our very fabric.

Unison’s volunteers support our programs for the benefit of the whole community, and some of the programs you have come to love are thanks to their hard work. They help keep the organization running and accessible.

Volunteers don’t just give their time — they give their compassion, their belief in the mission, and a piece of themselves. They show up not because they have to, but because they care. Their presence turns services into relationships, programs into community, and goals into real change. In a world where so much has a price tag, volunteers remind us that generosity, kindness, and human connection are priceless.