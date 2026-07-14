Looking after your vision

Eye care and vision loss are not always at the forefront of healthcare conversations. Here are five common but serious eye conditions that everyone should be aware of.

Beware of the big five

1. The first is known as age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The macula is the part of the retina at the back of your eye that lets you see directly ahead, and it can deteriorate with age.

It is the most common cause of vision loss in people over 60.

2. Next are cataracts. That’s when the lens in your eye becomes cloudy, making it hard to see.

3. Glaucoma is caused by damaged eye nerves and can lead to blind spots in your field of vision or even complete blindness.

4. Diabetic retinopathy, as the name suggests, affects many people who have diabetes. It can affect the blood vessels in the eye and impair vision.

5. Finally, there are a host of injuries to the eye, such as scratches on the cornea, that can reduce your field of vision or lead to blindness.

Prioritize early detection

Did you know that 80 per cent of vision loss is readily treatable and/or preventable? That’s why it’s never too early to start monitoring eye health. Many conditions that affect vision develop slowly, so having clear baseline measurements is an important way to help eye-care professionals catch problems at the earliest possible stages.

Age is a common factor in many eye conditions. AMD, for example, typically develops when we’re 60 or older. But AMD is also strongly linked to genetics and chronic conditions such as obesity and hypertension. Smoking and eating a diet in saturated fats also increase the likelihood of having AMD.

Geographic atrophy (GA) is another eye disease that’s gaining wider recognition. It’s a type of advanced dry macular degeneration where the cells in the middle part of the retina – the macula –start to die off. Vision loss begins slowly, and, if left untreated, progresses irreversibly until everyday tasks, and even facial recognition, become extremely difficult. GA mostly affects older adults, but early detection is possible thanks to new scanning technology.

So, get your eyes checked regularly, and if you notice any blind spots in the middle of your field of vision, contact your eye-care professional immediately.