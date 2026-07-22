For many older Calgarians, staying cool is becoming increasingly difficult.

As Calgary experiences more frequent and intense heat waves, experts say older adults need to take the risks seriously. While many people think of winter as the season that poses the greatest danger to seniors, extreme heat can be just as deadly.

For many older Calgarians, staying cool is becoming increasingly difficult. Rising temperatures, older apartment buildings without air conditioning, and the cost of cooling homes are creating challenges that can have serious health consequences.

Retired geriatrician and University of Calgary Professor Emeritus Dr. David Hogan says aging changes the way our bodies respond to heat.

“As we get older, our sense of thirst decreases,” he explains. “We don’t sweat as well, we don’t concentrate our urine as well, and we’re less sensitive to increases in our body temperature.”

Those changes mean older adults can become dehydrated before they even realize they’re thirsty.

“By the time you’re thirsty, you’re probably already close to dehydration,” says Dr. Hogan. “Be preventive. Intentionally drink two or three extra glasses of water a day during hot weather.”

Heat Can Become a Medical Emergency



Heat-related illnesses range from mild to life-threatening.

Early signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, fatigue, weakness and dizziness. Without treatment, heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke, a medical emergency that can cause confusion, loss of consciousness and even death.

“Some people can go straight into heat stroke without going through the heat exhaustion stage,” warns Dr. Hogan. “If you have concerns, call EMS. It’s more important to cool the person quickly than to worry about exactly how high their temperature is.”

Cooling measures include moving the person to a cooler place, applying cool towels or compresses, encouraging fluids if they are able to drink safely, and seeking emergency medical care.

Medications Can Increase the Risk



Many common medications can make hot weather even more dangerous. Dr. Hogan says some blood pressure medications can contribute to dehydration, while certain antidepressants, psychiatric medications and older antihistamines can reduce the body’s ability to sweat normally.

Some medications, including insulin, also require refrigeration.

“If you’re taking medications that may affect you during hot weather, talk to your physician or pharmacist,” he advises. “Don’t make changes on your own.”

People living with heart disease, kidney disease, dementia or mobility challenges may be especially vulnerable during periods of extreme heat.

Family members and neighbours can help by checking in regularly.

“It’s good to have a heat buddy,” says Dr. Hogan. “Someone who checks on you twice a day to make sure you’re okay.”



When Home Becomes Too Hot

For many seniors, the biggest challenge isn’t remembering to drink water. It’s trying to cool homes that were never designed for today’s hotter summers. Bridget Rouane, a retired licensed practical nurse, says she regularly hears from seniors who leave their apartments simply because they become unbearable. “One of my friends told me, ‘I had to come here today because it’s too hot to stay at home,'” she says while visiting a Calgary Legion.

Some seniors spend hours at shopping malls or community centres just to escape the heat. “We drive to the mall to do our walking because it’s cooler,” Rouane says. Drawing on her years as a nurse, she knows the warning signs. “They become listless. They don’t want to get up. You have to push as much fluid on them as you can. Many of the medications they’re taking already dry them out, and then the extra heat causes even more problems.”

Rouane believes safe housing should include protection from dangerous temperatures. “The three essentials are food, clothing and shelter,” she says. “When you’re not getting proper shelter to cool you in the summer or heat you in the winter, you’re being denied a basic human right.”



Living With Extreme Indoor Heat

For Calgary senior Bea Gutiérrez, summer can be exhausting.

“The sun starts on the south side and the heat is just horrible all day long,” she says. Her apartment has little insulation, no window screens, and opening the windows isn’t always an option because she worries about her pets. “I have heat exhaustion issues,” she says. “I have a fan over my head and two fans on the side. Four fans.”

To avoid the hottest part of the day, she spends as little time at home as possible. “They need to pay more attention to seniors,” she says. “Some of us are in places we shouldn’t be in.”

Calls for Better Protection

Advocacy organization ACORN Calgary is calling for stronger protections for renters. Spokesperson Abi Martin says the organization wants the City of Calgary to introduce a maximum indoor temperature of 26 C in rental units, subsidize air conditioners for low-income seniors and people with disabilities, and begin tracking heat-related illnesses and deaths. “We don’t deserve to die in our homes just because we’re renters,” Martin says. She says nearly half of Canadian rental units do not have air conditioning and many tenants face barriers to installing cooling equipment. Martin argues that safe indoor temperatures should be treated much like minimum heating standards already required during winter.

Simple Steps Can Make a Difference

Dr. Hogan says prevention remains the best defence against heat illness. His advice includes:

Drink water regularly, even before you feel thirsty.

Limit alcohol and be cautious with excessive caffeine, which can contribute to dehydration.

Stay in the coolest part of your home whenever possible.

Visit an air-conditioned location during the hottest part of the day if needed.

Watch for heat warnings and poor air quality advisories, especially during wildfire season.

Check on older family members, neighbours and friends.

Speak with your healthcare provider about how your medications may affect you during periods of extreme heat.

He also notes that while public spaces such as malls and community centres can provide temporary relief, they are not a complete solution.

“My concern is that people still have to go back and sleep in that hot residence,” he says. “Overnight heat is something we need to consider.”

As Calgary’s summers continue to warm, experts agree that staying safe will require both personal preparation and community action. Whether it’s drinking more water, checking on a neighbour or improving access to cooler housing, small steps can help prevent a dangerous situation from becoming a tragedy.

In a statement to Unison TV, a city of Calgary spokesperson stated the the city of Calgary is aware of the ACORN campaign “and recognizes that municipalities across Canada are exploring approaches to address rising indoor temperatures. In some jurisdictions, this work is taking shape through policies and bylaws that would require building owners to maintain at least one room in each rental unit below 26°C.”

The City says it will continue to monitor developments across Canada and assess the successes and challenges associated with different implementation approaches. “This learning will help inform any future consideration of options that support the health and safety of Calgarians.”