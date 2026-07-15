Abused seniors find refuge with Unison

Elder abuse is a silent epidemic impacting seniors from all walks of life.

Elder abuse is a silent epidemic impacting seniors from all walks of life. In Alberta, 1 in 10 older adults report experiencing some form of abuse, whether financial, emotional, physical, or by neglect. Even more troubling, only 20 per cent of cases are ever reported. Most often, the

abuser is someone the senior knows and trusts, such as an adult child or their intimate partner.

Since 1999, Unison has provided a lifeline to seniors in crisis through Canada’s first purpose- built Elder Abuse Shelter. Open 24/7, the shelter offers safe refuge, trauma recovery, and essential supports like legal advocacy, medical and dental referrals, counselling, and help securing permanent housing.

The need is clear. In 2024 alone, Unison provided 4,872 safe nights for seniors fleeing abuse. But the need continues to grow as last year, 76 seniors had to be turned away due to lack of space. One survivor, LP, shared, “After escaping an abusive situation, I found safety at Unison’s Shelter. Facing abuse from my own child left me stripped of my confidence. But with support, I healed, found housing, and regained my joy. Now, I speak out because no senior should suffer in silence.”

Unison is asking for your help to protect vulnerable seniors like LP. A gift of $1,750 provides one week of safety and support at the Shelter. A donation of $500 offers nourishing, culturally appropriate meals during a senior’s stay. And $250 ensures translation services for seniors whose first language isn’t English, so they can communicate clearly and receive the care they need.

Together, we can ensure seniors in our community are not just safe, but supported, empowered, and thriving. Donate today at unisonalberta.com/donate, call 403-705-3254, or mail your gift to Unison Kerby Centre, 1133-& Avenue SW, Calgary Alberta, T2P 1B2.

Your support makes all the difference. Because life is better, together, with Unison.