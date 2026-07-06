Debunking Arthritis Myths: Why Exercise Matters

Experts hope that by challenging outdated myths, more Canadians will recognize arthritis for what it truly is: a serious disease that deserves attention, early intervention and ongoing care.

For many Canadians, arthritis is thought of as an inevitable part of aging ; something that happens when joints simply “wear out.” But according to Arthritis Society Canada President and CEO Trish Barbato, those beliefs are some of the biggest myths surrounding one of the country’s leading causes of disability.

“People think it’s only an older person’s disease, that it’s wear and tear and that it’s inevitable — and none of those things are true,” Barbato said in an interview with Unison TV.

In Alberta alone, more than 815,000 people are living with arthritis. Across Canada, that number climbs to six million. Yet despite its widespread impact, arthritis is often misunderstood and underestimated.

“There are more than 100 different types of arthritis,” Barbato explains. “Many of the autoimmune and autoinflammatory types affect people of all ages, including children and youth, and about 80 per cent of those patients are women.”

Even osteoarthritis, the most common form, often begins much earlier than people realize. About one-third of those diagnosed with osteoarthritis are under the age of 45.

For Val Moulding, a Unison at Kerby Centre volunteer, that reality became personal after she was diagnosed with osteoarthritis after noticing pain in her feet. Today, she volunteers at the Wise Owl Boutique and has learned firsthand how important movement and exercise are in managing the disease.

She says despite the pain, keeping active is very important. “I like to go to the deep-water classes and I like to go walking,” Val said

Some people believe exercise might make arthritis worse. But experts now say the opposite is true.

“Stay active. Stay healthy. Keep your weight down,” Barbato says. “All the things that help chronic diseases are also applicable to arthritis.”

Exercise helps strengthen the muscles that support joints, improves flexibility, reduces stiffness and can ease pain over time. Low-impact activities such as walking, swimming, cycling and strength training are often recommended.

Unfortunately, fear and stigma still prevent many people from seeking help or staying active.

“People would rather say, ‘I have a bad hip,’ than say they have arthritis,” Barbato says. “Especially when this happens in people’s 50s. They don’t feel old.”

That misunderstanding can delay treatment and lifestyle changes that might slow the progression of the disease.

Barbato notes that arthritis is also a major driver behind hip and knee replacements in Canada. In fact, nearly all knee replacements are due to arthritis.

“If you’re getting a hip or knee replaced in your early 60s, the disease likely started in your 30s or 40s,” she says.

The economic impact is staggering. Arthritis costs Alberta’s healthcare system more than $5 billion annually when hospitalizations, surgeries, medications, rehabilitation and lost productivity are considered.

Researchers are also learning more about risk factors. Injuries, repetitive strain and even youth sports injuries can increase the likelihood of developing osteoarthritis later in life.

For Val, staying active and informed has become an important part of living well with arthritis. And experts hope that by challenging outdated myths, more Canadians will recognize arthritis for what it truly is:

For Val, staying active and informed has become an important part of living well with arthritis. And experts hope that by challenging outdated myths, more Canadians will recognize arthritis for what it truly is: a serious disease that deserves attention, early intervention and ongoing care.