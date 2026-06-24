The power of music compels across genres and generations

Music has formed the soundtrack of my life since childhood. As a highly sensitive person, I resonate deeply with songwriters who share their souls with the world, spreading joy and comfort when we feel sad. These tunes are indelibly etched in my memory and each time I hear them, I brighten. Singers and songwriters can get us through difficult moments, or express joy through audacious coincidence. Take the song “At Last” by Etta James. She can open your heart after a period of loneliness. During a very traumatic time in my life, I felt supported by Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and The Beatles’ “Let it Be.” I’m deeply grateful for this art form.

The next time you’re feeling low, consider listening to songs that will lift your heart and spirit. You might even consider getting up and dancing to get your body moving. I created three Apple Playlists, one of which I called ‘A Bit of Everything,’ for daytime listening while doing chores, cooking or just relaxing; one I called ‘Easy Listening,’ calming quiet instrumental music to listen do at bedtime and one named Dance Music which I turn on every day and dance like no one’s watching and it’s marvellous exercise.