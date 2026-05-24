The Heart of Our Community

Volunteer Week is our annual reminder that the most powerful force behind our mission isn’t a program, a building, or a budget—it’s people.

It’s the individuals who choose to show up, again and again, with open hands and open hearts. Their generosity is the quiet engine that keeps our community moving forward. Every volunteer has a story. Some joined us because they wanted to give back. Others were seeking connection, purpose, or a way to make a meaningful difference close to home. Whatever brought them through our doors, each person has helped shape the compassionate, resilient community we are proud to serve.

Over the years, volunteers have stepped into an incredible range of roles. They have helped fill out applications, prepared taxes, welcomed visitors at reception, delivered groceries, supported our food markets, and offered their time at the woodshop and Wise Owl Boutique. They have contributed to the Wellness Centre, served as café cashiers, prepared food behind the scenes, assisted at the travel desk, and nurtured creativity in our garden studios. These are just a few examples of the countless ways volunteers have strengthened our work.

What stands out most is not only the variety of tasks, but the spirit behind them. Volunteers bring patience to complicated forms, kindness to busy reception areas, and dignity to every interaction. They bring creativity to our woodshop, warmth to our café, and reliability to our essential services. Their presence turns ordinary moments into meaningful ones. And woven through all of this are the stories that remind us why volunteerism matters. There is the volunteer who supports our food markets with steady dedication, serving clients from diverse backgrounds with empathy and respect. There is the older adult who found renewed purpose through helping at our programs, discovering that their lifetime of experience and compassion continues to make a meaningful difference. The retiree who says volunteering has given them renewed purpose. These stories—and so many others—are the heartbeat of our organization.

This week, we celebrate you. We celebrate your time, your compassion, your willingness to show up for others. Your actions ripple outward in ways you may never fully see, but their impact is felt every day.

Thank you for being the heart of our mission and for proving that meaningful change begins with people who care.