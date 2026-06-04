Staying independent at home as we age

Meals on Wheels offers reassurance to both clients and their loved ones that they are supported, healthy, and able to remain where they belong.

Medicine Hat is a community where neighbours look out for one another, and that spirit is reflected every day through Medicine Hat’s Meals on Wheels program. The program supports older adults by providing nutritious meals, and meaningful connection to help seniors remain healthy and independent in their own homes. Good nutrition is essential for healthy aging, yet for many seniors, preparing daily meals becomes difficult due to mobility challenges, health concerns, or fatigue. Meals on Wheels bridges that gap by delivering consistent, well-balanced meals that support energy, strength, and the management of chronic conditions.

Beyond nutrition, the predictability of meal delivery plays an important role in overall wellness. Knowing when meals will arrive helps create routine, improves appetite, and reduces skipped meals. For caregivers, especially those living outside the community, this consistency offers peace of mind that their loved ones are eating regularly and safely. In 2025, Medicine Hat Meals on Wheels delivered 39,673 meals with the support of 66 dedicated volunteers. Each delivery represents more than food; it reflects the care and commitment of community members who give their time to ensure no one is left behind.

The impact of the program is perhaps best understood through the stories of those it serves. Recently, a local couple in their 70s shared how Meals on Wheels has helped them continue living independently. Long-time Medicine Hat residents, the couple moved into a wheelchair-accessible home after mobility limitations made daily tasks more challenging. With home care support in place and their adult children living out of town, meal preparation became increasingly difficult.

Before joining Meals on Wheels, they relied heavily on frozen or processed foods that they felt lacked proper nutritional balance. Since enrolling in the program, the couple says the stress of meal planning has eased and their overall well-being has improved. They describe the service as one they “would not give up,” noting the value compared to grocery costs and the effort required to prepare meals. Even dessert has become a small but meaningful highlight of their day.

Beyond the impact of their own lives, the couple has become more aware of the needs within their neighborhood. After experiencing the meaningful difference Meals on Wheels has made for them, they began encouraging nearby widows and neighbours to consider the service, reassuring them that this service supports continued independence and dignity, rather than diminishing it. This ripple effect reflects how Meals on Wheels strengthens not only individuals and families, but entire communities; it fosters connection, awareness, and mutual care that extends well beyond the delivery of a meal.

More than nourishment, Meals on Wheels offers reassurance – to both clients and their loved ones – that they are supported, healthy, and able to remain where they belong. The couple shared that the program has become essential to maintaining their independence. In their words, this service does not just deliver meals; it “keeps us here.”