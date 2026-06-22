Getting there with Veiner Vintage Transport

Volunteer with Veiner Vintage Transport, or, donate!

There are plenty of ways to make connections at the Unison Veiner Centre. For seniors who can’t get around as easily, we have the Veiner Vintage Transport (VVT) program to help you enjoy the classes, meals, and activities at Veiner and Strathcona Centres. Not having a lift shouldn’t be a barrier to connecting with your community.

Unison is entering its third year with VVT, and we are busier than ever, averaging 35 rides per week with a dedicated group of 29 volunteer drivers and 216 riders. VVT arranges rides for medical appointments, pro-social activities, hospital visits, and banking appointments.

Riders appreciate being able to get where they need to go without the stress of financial barriers. A door-to-door trip for lower-income seniors is $5, and for older adults above a certain income threshold, it’s $10 per round trip. Riders report feeling safe with our helpful and friendly volunteer drivers. One 95-years-young client said: “Driver was wonderful — wonderful! She went and got me a wheelchair from the clinic and went back for my walker. She was so helpful and fabulous! Thank you so much.”

VVT is a volunteer-run program, and having enough volunteers to meet growing demand has become a challenge. Veiner’s volunteers help make the centre special, and without them, many of our programs would cease to be. One volunteer shared that it is “a good way to get out and help others — if I inspire others to help, maybe that support will be available for me when I need it.” Volunteers say it’s a great way to make friends, sometimes leading to regular meetups for pool, cards, or a shared meal. It’s an exciting time to get involved. VVT is growing, and we need more help now than ever.

If you’re curious about becoming a volunteer driver, we would love to hear from you. Please call 403-525-8657 for more information. If you want to help, but can’t volunteer, please consider a donation! www.unisonalberta.com/donate