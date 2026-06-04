Flowers, plants, decor, and more!

The Garden Studio blooms with hope

The Garden Studio is Unison’s newest social enterprise, helping to generate income to improve access to food for seniors in Calgary. A plant shop with purpose, the studio is part boutique plant shop and part garden thrift store. We offer tropical houseplants alongside gently used decorative pots, garden supplies, and décor, with every purchase helping to support Unison’s food security efforts.

We are deeply grateful for the donations of garden items, encouragement and community support that helped bring this vision to life. As many gardeners and houseplant enthusiasts know, it doesn’t take long for pots and supplies to accumulate. If you have gently used items sitting unused, we would be happy to welcome them and give them new life at the Garden Studio. We’ve been overwhelmed by the warm reception. From those who helped clean, paint, and prepare the studio, to everyone who has stopped in to shop or share kind words — thank you. Your support has meant so much.

The Garden Studio was created to be a welcoming community space rooted in reciprocity, hope, and joy. Alongside our fundraiser with West Coast Seeds and our upcoming Spring Seedling Sale, we are excited to offer workshops shaped by community interests. What would you like to learn, create, or share? Send your ideas to thrived@unisonalberta.com.

We’re also proud to share that Unison has recently been recognized as a Good Food Organization through Right to Food. Advocacy from Right to Food and Food Banks Canada has helped lead to the introduction of the Groceries and Essentials Benefit. While there is still work ahead to address food insecurity, this is a meaningful and hopeful step forward.