Cancer prevention tips

Four helpful tips against cancer

According to Statistics Canada, there are nearly 250,000 new cancer cases diagnosed every year, and almost 90,000 Canadians die annually from the disease. While many cancers are hereditary, there are a number of other factors that can increase your risk of developing the Big C. Here are four ways to reduce your risk.

Quit smoking

This first one should be a no-brainer. But nicotine addiction is a powerful habit many struggle to quit. Quitting starts with having a plan. This can include being aware of the things that trigger your cravings and figuring out how to avoid them, progressively cutting back on the number of cigarettes you use daily and using cessation aids such as nicotine gums or patches. If you do smoke, do it outdoors so you don’t impact the indoor air-quality of your home and put your family members at risk of second-hand smoke.

Get checked

Depending on your age and other factors, such as a family history of cancer, there are several cancer screening programs available. Taking part in routine screenings as recommended by your health-care provider will help ensure cancer is detected in earlier stages when it is usually much easier to treat. Common cancer screenings include mammograms for breast cancer, the PSA test for prostate cancer and a colonoscopy to look for pre-cancerous polyps or colorectal cancer.

Practice safe woodworking

Whether you’re a contractor who regularly cuts lumber on the job, or a woodworking hobbyist, you should be aware of the risks airborne sawdust poses to your health. Beyond eye and throat irritation, wood dust is a known carcinogen linked to nasal, throat and lung cancers, among others. Whenever possible, use a dust collection system when cutting with power tools. You should also wear a fitted dusk mask to avoid inhaling airborne particles.

Test your home for radon

Radon is an invisible, naturally occurring radioactive gas that seeps up from the soil. In enclosed spaces, such as your home, it can build up to dangerous levels. It’s the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and causes over 3,000 deaths in Canada every year. All homes have some level of radon. The only way to know if you have a problem is to test for it. You can buy a DIY testing kit online or hire a certified radon expert to conduct the test for you. If elevated levels are detected, there are relatively easy and affordable ways to fix it. Find radon testing kits and info on professional remediation services at takeactiononradon.ca