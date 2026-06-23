A tale of two cheeks

Chairs and tables make a real difference for long-term wellbeing.

This is a story about a chair. Not just any chair — a room full of seats and tables that have made a real difference. For seniors living with chronic discomfort, or who find it a little trickier to reach for things, furniture that actually fits their bodies is worth celebrating.

The new chairs and tables I’m writing about are part of a broader Unison overhaul, replacing pieces that had become too worn for comfort. The upgrade was welcome news for Sarah Cook, Manager of Unison’s Adult Day Program. “The old chairs were hard for some of our clients to get in and out of, and the tables we had before weren’t optimal. They could be hard to navigate for people who use walkers and wheelchairs,” says Sarah. “The clients love the new tables and chairs.”

A good chair and table are crucial for comfort and overall health, especially for people who rely on mobility aids. A solid seat provides back, arm, and shoulder support, and a table at the proper height makes everything easier to reach and use, giving the person a sturdier, more comfortable experience.

For those who spend a large portion of their day sitting, proper support can ease the physical discomfort they may be feeling. As Sarah puts it, something as simple as a good chair and table can be part of the overlooked infrastructure that makes a surprisingly big difference in someone’s life.