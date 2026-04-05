Unison Brings Us All Together

Volunteers make a difference at Unison. Our work this past year was made possible thanks to the hundreds of individuals who committed over 44,000 volunteer hours. Our heartfelt thank you to all of you.

During the week of April 19–25, 2026, we celebrate National Volunteer Week, which this year is particularly special because it coincides with the United Nations’ International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development, which aims to celebrate and elevate the role of volunteers in building stronger, more sustainable communities. Volunteers make a difference at Unison. Our work this past year was made possible thanks to the hundreds of individuals who committed over 44,000 volunteer hours. Our heartfelt thank you to all of you. Your time and commitment to Unison is greatly appreciated.

I also recognize the generosity and commitment of our community donors. Each gift, no matter the size, represents a belief in our mission. Because of our donors’ support, participants at Kerby Centre and Veiner Centre were able to access the programs, services, and opportunities that help strengthen their well-being, dignity, and sense of belonging. Your generosity has had a direct and meaningful impact on the lives of those who rely on our organization.

We are deeply grateful for the trust that donors and volunteers place in our work. Your support not only sustains our programs today but also helps us build a stronger, more compassionate 50+ community for the future. We are pleased to recognize the contributions of our volunteers and donors every year in our Annual Report, available this month at unisonalberta.com. Thank you for your support and for standing with us. We are all making a difference.