Generic Ozempic offers new hope for Seniors, but it’s not for everyone

Ozempic can have many positive side-effects, but, it isn't for everyone.

For many older adults living with diabetes or struggling with obesity, the recent arrival of a lower-cost generic version of Ozempic could make an important medication more accessible. While the drug has gained widespread attention for its weight-loss benefits, health experts caution that it is not a miracle cure and should only be used under proper medical supervision.

Shawna Burke knows firsthand both the benefits and challenges of taking Ozempic. The Calgary woman in her 50’s has Type 2 diabetes and began using the medication to better manage her blood sugar while also hoping to lose weight.

“It’s helping my heart and kidney,” Burke said. “I feel fuller longer, which is really good because I’m a snacker.”

Like many Albertans, Burke has had to pay for the medication out of pocket because it is not covered under her benefits. Before the arrival of a generic alternative, she was spending approximately $260 per month.

“The benefits outweigh the price,” she said. “Unfortunately, some people have to pay out of pocket and I do.”

The medication was not without side effects. Burke experienced nausea when she first started taking Ozempic and required anti-nausea medication to help manage the symptoms.

“I had to get used to that,” she explained. “But it’s either me paying out of pocket or not taking it and feeling sick every day.”

Her experience highlights both the promise and the challenges associated with semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic.

According to Calgary pharmacist and certified diabetes and obesity educator Wassam Sakr, demand for the generic version has been overwhelming.

“For the past two to three weeks, it has been super busy,” Sakr told Unison TV. “People keep calling and coming in asking when the generic will be available and how much it will cost compared to the original.”

Affordability has been a major concern, particularly for seniors living on fixed incomes. Sakr says the generic version costs roughly 30 to 40 per cent of the brand-name price, bringing the monthly cost down to approximately $103 to $105.

“Affordability is one of the major barriers to access,” he said. “I’ve seen people delay starting the medication, stop it after a few months, or even stretch doses longer than recommended because they couldn’t afford it.”

While lower prices may improve access, Sakr emphasizes that seniors should understand both the benefits and potential drawbacks before starting the medication.

Among the most significant benefits is weight loss. Research has shown that losing even five to 10 per cent of body weight can lead to meaningful health improvements. For seniors, reduced weight can ease pressure on joints, improve mobility and help maintain independence.

Semaglutide has also demonstrated cardiovascular benefits.

“It protects the heart and cardiovascular system from events such as heart attacks and strokes,” Sakr explained.

For people with Type 2 diabetes, improved blood sugar control can also help protect the kidneys, eyes and other organs from long-term damage.

However, the medication is not appropriate for everyone.

“Some frail elderly patients shouldn’t take it,” Sakr said. “People with serious stomach issues or certain cancer histories may not be suitable candidates.”

Seniors taking Ozempic or related medications should be persistent at doing muscle strength exercise consistently to maintain their muscle mass and bone integrity.

The most common side effects are related to the way the medication works. By slowing digestion and helping people feel full longer, semaglutide can cause nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea and stomach discomfort.

Introducing the medication slowly helps the body adjust and reduces side effects. Problems can occur when people stop taking it and later restart without proper guidance.

“The body essentially forgets the medication,” Sakr said. “When it’s reintroduced, some people experience much stronger side effects.”

Seniors should also be aware that semaglutide may affect how other medications are absorbed because it slows digestion. This can be particularly important for older adults who often take multiple prescription drugs.

Medical supervision is therefore essential, Sakr says. Patients should work closely with physicians and pharmacists to monitor side effects, manage drug interactions and ensure proper injection technique.

Another important consideration is what happens when treatment ends.

Studies suggest many people regain weight after discontinuing semaglutide, especially if lifestyle changes have not been established.

“It’s not a silver bullet,” Sakr said. “It’s a very significant tool, but it needs to be part of a complete care plan that includes healthy eating, physical activity and behavioural support.”

Although semaglutide has been used by millions of people worldwide and has demonstrated a strong safety profile, questions remain about very long-term use.

“We know the immediate benefits are significant,” Sakr said. “What we don’t know yet is what happens after 20 or 30 years of continuous use.”

For seniors considering the medication, the arrival of a more affordable generic option may open new doors. But experts stress that the decision should be made carefully, with professional guidance and realistic expectations.

As Burke’s experience shows, the medication can offer meaningful health improvements. However, success depends not only on the drug itself but also on a broader commitment to long-term health and wellness.

Wessam Sakr is a Clinical Pharmacist, Certified Bariatric Educator and Certified Diabetes Educator

This article was adapted from an episode of UnisonTV. Subscribe and never miss a thing! https://www.youtube.com/@unison50plus