Country star graces Unison’s hallways

Lindsay Eli was back in Calgary last April for a beautiful cause, performing at a charity concert in support of Fear Is Not Love, helping women and families find safety and strength.

Guitar phenom Lindsay Ell stopped by the Unison at Kerby Centre just hours after flying in from Nashville and seeing her walk through the doors for the very first time was incredibly special. With her dad, Bob Ell, proudly showing her around, it was a reminder of how deeply music, family, and community are all connected.

After having the chance to share Bob’s story through our YouTube features, meeting Lindsay in person was something I’ll truly cherish. There’s something powerful about seeing those stories come to life and about putting faces to the people who inspire them.

She was back in Calgary last April for a beautiful cause, performing at a charity concert in support of Fear Is Not Love, helping women and families find safety and strength. And somehow, in the middle of all that, she took the time to visit us at Unison.

Lindsay’s career includes three #1 hits, a Platinum single, and over 400 million streams. A CCMA Award winner with nominations from the CMA, ACM, CMT, and JUNO Awards, she’s also earned more than 20 CCMA nominations.

The Calgary-born, Nashville-based artist advocates for others through her work with the Make You Movement, a charitable fund she launched in 2020 after coming forward as a sexual assault survivor.

And did I mention her parents are taking ukulele classes at Unison?