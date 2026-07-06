A friendly guide for using Zoom

A quick guide on how to use Zoom

We all remember the challenging days of the COVID-19 lockdown. No visitors, no events, no dinners out, no travel, and not even a hair appointment. During this time, a remarkable technology called Zoom became widely popular. While many people embraced it, some seniors found it a bit intimidating. Yet Zoom became an essential tool for staying connected when in-person meetings weren’t possible.

Zoom is a simple software that lets you have face-to-face meetings online. You can see and hear others on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. Sometimes there are many people in a meeting, but often it’s just two, like you and your grandchild. And the best part? You can connect from anywhere with internet access. Free!

To use Zoom, someone creates a meeting on the Zoom website (zoom.us) and invites others to join. At the scheduled time, everyone logs in, and the meeting starts. Free meetings last up to 40 minutes, which is plenty of time to catch up.

You’ll need a device with a camera and microphone, which is equipped on most computers, tablets, or smartphones. You also need an email address. Using your email, you can create a free Zoom account by providing your name and email address. For your first try, it might help to have a grandchild nearby to assist. After that, you’ll be able to manage on your own.

How to Sign Up:

Go to zoom.us

Click “Sign Up for Free”

Enter your email address

Check your email for a verification code and enter it on the website.

Enter your name and create a password. Write your password down somewhere safe.

Choose the Free Basic Plan, which allows meetings of up to 40 minutes. Longer periods require a paid subscription.

Setting Up Your First Meeting:

Log in at zoom.us using your email and the password you wrote down somewhere safe.

Click on the “Schedule” option.

Enter the meeting’s subject, date, time, and the email address of the person you want to invite.

Ignore the other options for now.

Click “Save” to schedule your meeting.

Enjoying Your First Meeting: Before the meeting, let your participants know the time and date. They’ll also need a free Zoom account.

When it’s time:

Log in to Zoom and select “Host” to start your meeting.

When your participant logs in and clicks “Join,” you’ll get a notification. Sometimes it’s a pop-up, so make sure you allow Zoom to have pop-ups, as some firewalls block them.

Click to let them in. – Make sure your video is on and you’re not muted. These controls are at the bottom left of your screen.

Enjoy your chat!

Tips for Beginners:

There are many helpful YouTube videos on how to use Zoom. Just search for “Beginner Zoom.”

Remember, with just two people, faces appear large on the screen. With more people, faces get smaller.

A few etiquette tips:

You can turn off your camera or mute yourself if needed.

You can record meetings to watch later.

Technology is a great way to keep a family connected, but it’s also a wonderful way to connect with your community. The Alberta Family Histories Society (AFHS) offers a rich array of research resources, engaging speakers, and a welcoming community for anyone passionate about genealogy and discovering their unique family story. Our Zoom meetings make it easy to join presentations from the comfort of your home, ensuring everyone can participate regardless of location. To learn more, visit https://afhs.ab.ca/ or stop by our resource centre at Suite 251S, 8500 Macleod Trail SE, Heritage Square building. Our volunteers will be glad to help you get set up to use Zoom.

We invite you to join us and explore your family history with a supportive community by your side. Give it a try! Technology can truly help keep connections intact or help you start a new journey!