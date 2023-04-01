Unison’s Tarantula Companionship Program

Unison Alberta is always on the cutting edge of innovation when it comes to ensuring seniors can live their best lives in their communities.

That’s why we’re announcing a new program meant to fight isolation and bring excitement back into the lives of seniors in our province with Unison’s Tarantula Companionship Program.

Unison Alberta will be piloting a system wherein we deliver boxes of adorable and furry spiders to older adults in the community, not only to provide animal companionship, but to help promote recreation, excitement and creativity in their day to day lives.

“We’re beyond excited to be able to introduce members of the Theraphosidae family to our Unison family,” said program lead David Darnielle, head of the Family for the Ontological Order of Lovable Spiders — or FOOLS.

“Tarantula’s are very loving and kind creatures, and by randomly introducing dozens of these fantastic spiders into the homes of seniors, we hope to make the day-to-day lives of our older adults just that more exciting.”

We have already had some success in trial matches. Here is what our people companions had to say…

“I had no idea how much they would mean to me!” – Kathy

“I LOVE playing hide and seek with them at night, and dinner time is fascinating.” – Robert

Members will be chosen randomly to have their delivery made on April 1st, so if you’re one of the lucky folks, you can expect a large box with airholes to be delivered to your porch sometime today.

Obviously, we’re kidding.

Unison Alberta is not delivering spiders to peoples’ doors. It’s a little joke — and we actually support the idea of having emotional support animals in the lives of older adults.

But what’s not a joke is how isolation and loneliness play a severe role in the health of older adults in Alberta and beyond.

A national study involving the various seniors’ ministries across Canada found that older adults experiencing loneliness and isolation are at a greater risk for a variety of negative consequences.

These include everything from poor mental health outcomes and depression, to increased disability from chronic conditions, poor health in general, to an increased chance of premature death.

We know that social isolation is a problem and it’s only getting worse. We at Unison Alberta do our best to combat it through a variety of programs and Active Aging opportunities, but it requires a full investment on behalf of our entire community.

What can you do as an individual? If you’re not a senior, you can work in your own community to provide outreach. It’s as simple as strengthening relationships in your community, including people and making them feel seen. Simple activities like social calls, easy recreation activities and making new connections with neighbours and friends all contribute to positive outcomes.

If you’re looking for more direct assistance, there is always the opportunity to volunteer with or donate to the many senior organizations in our community that work on the front lines to combat isolation.

And if you’re a senior, feeling lost and isolated, and looking for a way through? Reach out. Whether it’s coming down to Unison to play a drop-in card game or joining one of the many 50+ social clubs in your community, there’s so many ways to fight back against the tide of isolation. It’s something we can all contribute to, together.

I hope you enjoyed our little silly story with a side of serious talk. For more information, please visit one of the following websites for how you can engage with your community