Purchase a Unison Calgary Charity Classic Sponsorship

Join us at our 3rd Annual Unison Calgary Charity Classic Golf Tournament to celebrate 50 years of supporting seniors on September 7th at Sirocco Golf Club!

This year, all proceeds from the Unison Calgary Charity Classic Golf Tournament will go directly towards our Seniors Supports program. Funds raised will be used to expand the department’s staff and services to accommodate more clients in need.

Our golf sponsorship will help you reinforce and promote your brand both on and off the course, entertain clients, network, and be recognized as a key partner for our 50th year anniversary celebration. Take your place in Unison’s history by supporting an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for seniors in Calgary and southern Alberta.

Lead the way to change lives and make a real impact for seniors in southern Alberta for the years to come.

This event provides a great opportunity for you to connect with clients and the community and be part of our 50th Anniversary!

Thank you for your interest in becoming a Unison Calgary Charity Classic Sponsor! We look forward to your participation and joining our celebration.

Click here to download the Golf Sponsor Package

Contact [email protected] or (587) 441-3696 for any questions.