Join the Veiner Travel Club Committee!

Do love to travel? Are you be interested in helping organize day trips to interesting places in and around Southern Alberta or even further aboard? Join our Travel Club Committee to be a part of this exciting program. Please read the job description below to see if this volunteer opportunity is right for you.

Contact Angela at [email protected] or call 403-529-8384 by Friday, January, 5th, 2024.

Job Purpose

To provide assistance with the Travel Club Committee in accordance with experience and/or education. This committee will consist of 3-7 members (5 preferred).

Duties and Responsibilities

Client Service:

Assist with the creation, planning, and implementing of daytrips/trip for the benefit of the Centre and its members.

Accompany the members on the trips and ensure everything runs smoothly.

Create, plan and implement any other Travel Club activities, events or presentations as requested by Manager.

Review and provide feedback for each Travel Club trip or event.

Time commitment as needed/available.

NOTE: All positions at Unison are evolving. New or changed responsibilities may be considered by the CEO at any time.

Qualifications

Knowledge, skills and abilities

Work as a team within the organization and within the community.

Good administration skills including time management, detail oriented and organized

Strong written and verbal skills

Good interpersonal skills

Able to work independently and show initiative

Computer Proficiency (Preferred)

Excel spreadsheets

Word Processing

Outlook

Zoom and other networking platforms

Sales Experience or Travel Industry Experience

Additional Requirements:

Police Information Check and a Vulnerable Sector Check

Working conditions

Office environment for committee meetings

Out of town for Trip Escorts

Fast-paced environment.

Physical requirements

N/A

Direct report

Reports to Manager of Programs

