Help us Thrive! New Volunteer Opportunities (Calgary)

In 2024, our Thrive Food Security department is looking to expand our ability to provide access to adequate, safe and nutritious food to seniors in the community, including those who are unable to come to the Kerby Centre because they are homebound. We are also looking to create more opportunities to reduce social isolation and loneliness, building a strong sense of community for Generations 50+ throughout Calgary. With volunteer support we will be able to reach more seniors than we did in 2023, providing food, connection, and belonging for everyone accessing our programs. Join the Thrive Food Security team and help us to make this vision a reality! Visit UnisonAlberta.com/Calgary-Thrive to learn more about our programs and how volunteering in our Thrive Food Security department would make a difference to the older adults we work with.

Thrive Food Security Volunteer Opportunities in Calgary:

Food Rescue Volunteer

Assist by picking up food from stores and/or restaurants in the community and delivering to Unison at Kerby Centre. Food rescued is re-distributed to seniors at our on-site and community markets, as well as to homebound seniors in the community

Multiple positions available for regular weekly pickups

Multiple casual positions available to support on an on-call basis

Orientation and training will be provided

Free Food Market Volunteer (external) – Community Location

Deliver donated food to the pop-up Free Food Markets at a community location in Calgary

Assist in distributing food at the market to seniors in need

2 positions available once a month

Orientation and training will be provided

Grocery Delivery & Friendly Visit Volunteer

Assist with grocery shopping and delivery to homebound seniors in the community

Visit with seniors in their home, providing connection, community and increased access to resources as needed

Multiple positions available for regular weekly grocery delivery and friendly visits

Note: Friendly Visits occur when volunteers delivery groceries to clients for approximately 30 – 60 minutes

Orientation and training will be provided

Food Basket Delivery & Friendly Visit Volunteer

Assist with picking up pre-made Food Baskets from Unison at Kerby Centre and delivering to homebound seniors in the community

Visit with seniors in their home, providing connection, community and increased access to resources as needed

Multiple positions available for regular weekly food basket delivery and friendly visits

Note: Friendly Visits occur when volunteers deliver food baskets to clients for approximately 30 – 60 minutes

Orientation and training will be provided

Thrive Food Security Volunteers are required to have a valid drivers license, their own vehicle, and be able to lift 25lbs. We will provide a short Food Safety Basics course which must be taken prior to the start of this position.

If you are interested in volunteering with us, please connect with Vineeta: Vineet[email protected] | 403-705-3219