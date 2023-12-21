Sip & Snack Soiree – Stewardship Event

On Thursday, December 7th, 2023, we had the chance to express our appreciation for the continued support of our friends, clients, volunteers and partners! We hosted an afternoon of entertainment by Fromage Chaud and Calgary Bandurysty, drinks, and snacks, and a holly jolly photo booth!

In addition, we were able to share the launch of “The Heart of Community” campaign which aims to remind the world that seniors are the beating heart of our community. We’ve partnered with a talented Calgary artist, Olga Sem, to create a truly special and exclusive pin with Unison’s signature teal color, symbolizing our brand, with a touch of golden sparkle that represents the golden age and our commitment to helping seniors shine and live their best lives. As a token of our appreciation, we’re offering this beautiful pin for $25 to our dedicated supporters, highlighting their valuable impact. We want our supporters to wear this pin with pride, signifying their contribution to the Unison community and their deep commitment to our cause. Join us in making a difference – one pin at a time. To learn more visit UnisonAlberta.com/The-Heart-Of-Community.

Thank you to everyone that joined us for an amazing year-end celebration at out Sip & Snack Soiree stewardship event! Cheers to an incredible year! We’re beyond lucky to have the community we do. All our holiday wishes have come true!