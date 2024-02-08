Increased Membership and Veiner Bistro prices – Medicine Hat Location

Due to the rising cost of living, increased cost of utilities and overall increase in operating costs, we’ve had to make the hard decision to increase the cost of memberships and prices in the Bistro starting March 1, 2024. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we continue to serve Medicine Hat’s seniors!

As a non-profit, we are partially funded to operate our programs and activities through generous contracts and grants through the City of Medicine Hat, Healthy Aging Alberta, and the Alberta Elder Abuse Awareness Council.

That means, in order to operate, we need additional funding from membership fees, activity fees, revenue from the Bistro, other grants we apply for, fundraising and donations. We appreciate everyone’s support: whether it’s by buying a meal at the bistro or attending one of our awesome activities!