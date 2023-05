Community Town Hall – MH Seniors’ Week 2023

Unison at Veiner Centre, in partnership with the City of Medicine Hat, invites you to a senior focused community town hall on Wednesday, June 7 from 5:30pm – 7:00pm at Veiner Centre.

This is a FREE drop-in event however, we encourage community members to submit questions in advance in person at Veiner Centre or by filling out the form below.

Visit Unisonalberta.com/medhat-seniors-week-2023/ to view more Seniors’ Week events.