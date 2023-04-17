Seniors’ Week at Unison at Veiner Centre: Aging is more… ‘let’s enjoy the journey together’

Join us at Unison at Veiner Centre in celebration of Seniors’ Week!

Recognized annually across Alberta, Seniors’ Week takes place June 5 – 11, 2023. This year’s theme is Aging is more… and is focused on exciting all Hatters about aging.

Please join us through June 5th -9th in celebration and appreciation for the older adults in our community and to cultivate a positive attitude towards aging!

Monday, June 5

Spring into Action Fair North MP

9:30am – 11:30am FREE



Registration opening soon! Wednesday, June 7

Fitness in the Park (with Erynn) Lions Park (East of Veiner Centre beside the baseball diamond on the grass)

10:30am – 11:30am FREE



Registration opening soon! Wednesday, June 7

Town Hall with City of Medicine Hat Medicine Hat Town Hall

5:30pm – 7:00pm FREE



Registration opening soon! Thursday, June 8

Unison Film Screening Veiner Bistro

3:30pm – 5:00pm FREE



(Appetizers and desserts will be provided!) Sponsored by:

Government of Canada Friday, June 9

Walk with the Mayor (with our walking group on their route) Meet in the lobby at 9:50am

10:00am – 11:00am FREE



Registration opening soon! Saturday, June 10

Tea Time Veiner Centre North Multi-Purpose Room

2:00pm – 4:00pm Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at Veiner Centre Reception!

Stay tuned for more information in the coming months!

Special Thanks to: