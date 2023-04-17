Seniors’ Week at Unison at Veiner Centre: Aging is more… ‘let’s enjoy the journey together’

Join us at Unison at Veiner Centre in celebration of Seniors’ Week!

Recognized annually across Alberta, Seniors’ Week takes place June 5 – 11, 2023. This year’s theme is Aging is more… and is focused on exciting all Hatters about aging.

Please join us through June 5th -9th in celebration and appreciation for the older adults in our community and to cultivate a positive attitude towards aging!

Monday, June 5
Spring into Action Fair		North MP
9:30am – 11:30am		FREE

Registration opening soon!
Wednesday, June 7
Fitness in the Park (with Erynn)		Lions Park (East of Veiner Centre beside the baseball diamond on the grass) 
10:30am – 11:30am 		FREE

Registration opening soon!
Wednesday, June 7
Town Hall with City of Medicine Hat		Medicine Hat Town Hall
5:30pm – 7:00pm		FREE

Registration opening soon!
Thursday, June 8
Unison Film Screening		Veiner Bistro 
3:30pm – 5:00pm		FREE

(Appetizers and desserts will be provided!)		Sponsored by:
Government of Canada
Friday, June 9
Walk with the Mayor (with our walking group on their route)		Meet in the lobby at 9:50am 
10:00am – 11:00am		FREE

Registration opening soon!
Saturday, June 10
Tea Time		Veiner Centre North Multi-Purpose Room 
2:00pm – 4:00pm		Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at Veiner Centre Reception!

Stay tuned for more information in the coming months!

Special Thanks to:

