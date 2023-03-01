Meals on Wheels (MOW) delivers nutritious, delicious and affordable meals to a variety of groups, including seniors, people with physical disabilities and cognitive impairments, individuals suffering from illnesses and recovering from surgeries, and those who need special dietary planning and assistance.

Access to well-balanced, affordable meals is critical to the independence and overall well being of Meals on Wheels’ clients in Medicine Hat. Research shows that healthy eating provides essential energy and nutrients for general welfare, maintenance of health and functional autonomy, and reduces the risk for chronic diseases at older ages.

This March, Veiner Centre is spreading awareness to garner the support needed to ensure this critical program can continue. We’re working to address food insecurity and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence, and improve health for years to come.

It’s more important than ever to celebrate the power and importance of Meals on Wheels amid a lingering pandemic, historic inflation, and other challenges.

Visit UnisonAlberta.com/medhat-donate to donate today!

#MealsonWheels #MarchforMeals