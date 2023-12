Kerby Jubilee Stories: Finale

By Andrew McCutcheon

Kerby Centre has served our community for 50 years, and to celebrate, our writer Andrew McCutcheon has been creating 50 stories for 50 years. With our jubilee year almost finished, he’s made a wonderful video celebrating not only our past, but the amazing potential in our future. Thank you to every single member of our community for a magnificent year of celebration!