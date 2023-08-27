Kerby Sensations

by Andrew McCutcheon

There’s nothing quite like live music.

When you can feel the melody dance across your mind, the thump of the bass echoing in your heart, and being able to sing along with words well-known.

And the dancing! It’s one thing to be able to enjoy some live music from the comfort of a chair, but there is nothing like being able to get up, move your feet to the rhythm and let the entirety of the music flow through your body.

Kerby Centre has a lot of — what we like to call — well-kept secrets when it comes to the various programs, activities and services we’ve offered in our 50 years. But when you walk into the Unison Kerby Centre on Wednesday afternoons, it’s impossible to miss the toe-tapping, arm-swinging, body-moving excitement that’s provided by our very own Kerby Sensations.

You can’t talk about the question of “what is Kerby Centre?” without talking about the Kerby Sensations. For our 50-year history, the Sensations have been around for nearly half that time: they are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

The line-up might have changed since they started, but the music sure hasn’t. They are still committed to spreading the joy of grooving out to live music every Wednesday afternoon, from 12:45 to 3:00 P.M.

“You know you’re doing something right if you got people dancing,” says Kevin O’Connor, who sings, plays tenor saxophone and is the current band leader. “If people are dancing, obviously they are enjoying it. You know you’re hitting a spot.”

The rest of the line-up also includes Judy Threet on guitar; Floyd Mueller, who plays alto sax; Steve Angyalfi and David Crocker, who both switch between keyboard and piano, Colleen Crosweller playing the trombone, and Bob Betty on clarinet.

The band was originally started, however, by Majorie “Marj” Lowe — an accomplished pianist and entertainer — along with drummer Keith Kemper, and several other musician friends.

Marj retired from the band in 2016, and Keith in 2019; the band’s line-up has changed many times from its origins to its current iterations.

But the love of music stays the same: it’s a variety of genres and influences, but always the classics: golden oldies that many folks still know the words to — and more importantly — can cut a rug to!

O’Connor joined the band in 2019, and took over leading it in 2021. Obviously, COVID-19 made it difficult to host the weekly dances, but now they are back with a vengeance. O’Connor, the rest of the band, and the dancers themselves, couldn’t be happier.

“We know that for many seniors, the Wednesday dance is a highlight of their week, as it is for us.”

“I enjoy giving back to the community in the form of my musical abilities.”

These amazing musicians are a completely volunteer group as well. The current band members, combined, have provided an incredible 2,862 hours worth of volunteer contributions to ensure Kerby Centre is a place where folks can come enjoy one of the truest pleasures in life.

If you’ve ever got a touch of the jitterbugs and feel the need to bust out your dancing shoes, Wednesday afternoons at Kerby Centre is the place to be!