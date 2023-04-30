Appreciation of our Incredible Volunteers

by Andrew McCutcheon

We have so many incredible volunteers that help make Kerby Centre and Unison, for Generations 50+ the amazing organization we are. We cannot express the grateful feelings we have for the tireless work our volunteer base provides — we have roughly six volunteers for every staff member, and we rely on them for so much.

Every year, we provide a luncheon event to show off every bit of thanks we have for the people who mean so much to us — it’s all hands-on deck as our employees get the chance to serve our dear community. We had live music, prizes and a delicious meal catered by our very own chef Stephen Mawson. Please enjoy this photo slideshow featuring the folks who help make Kerby Centre what it is!