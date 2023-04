Our 50 stories for 50 weeks for 50 years of Kerby Centre has been aiming to answer the question: What is Kerby Centre, exactly?

This amazing documentary — funded by a federal government grant and created by Kelly Brothers Productions — is the closest we’ve come to answering that question.

Please enjoy this quick clip of the red carpet premiere — and keep a look out for more information in the future for when it will premiere to the public!