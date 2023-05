Taking a trip through our 2023 Seniors’ Expo!

by Andrew McCutcheon

If you didn’t get the chance to check out our 2023 Seniors’ Expo, we have an awesome video checking out all the exciting things and amazing vendors that came out on April 29. We hope to see you there next year!

Visit UnisonAlberta.com/seniors-expo-2023/ to check out more photos from our Seniors’ Expo 2023!