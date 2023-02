Robbie Burns Day

by Andrew McCutcheon

Unison’s Kerby Centre held a fantastic event for Robbie Burns day on January 25th. We celebrated the Scottish heritage with live entertainment, a delicious meal and lots of camaraderie for our guests and friends. Kerby Centre is the place to be when it comes to amazing events like this, and we adore having folks laughing, singing and enjoying themselves in our café! See if you can spot MP Greg McLean in his tartan kilt volunteering and delivering meals!