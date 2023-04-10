Kerby’s 50-year History in Photos

In our weekly quest this year, celebrating Kerby’s 50th anniversary, we’re aiming to answer the question: what is Kerby Centre?

Sometimes there aren’t enough words, however. And as they say, pictures are worth a thousand words.

Please enjoy this incredible look back at 50 years of history here at the Kerby Centre, told through pictures and photos from our archive.

If you recognize any of the folks in these photos, please give our editor an email at [email protected]