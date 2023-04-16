Kerby Innovates into Digital Age

by Andrew McCutcheon

When we had to lock the doors of Kerby Centre following the announcement of COVID-19, every member, client and employee of the centre held their breath tight in their chests, wondering what would happen next.

We had no idea: what was Kerby Centre without the centre?

With locked doors and empty hallways?

We had to adapt quickly. And we did. One of the biggest adaptations we worked towards was increasing our online and digital programming.

Contrary to popular belief, many seniors loved and continue to love our digital and online events, programs and workshops — which is why we’ve kept them running to this day.

It’s also the reasoning behind Unison and Kerby Centre’s newest hire: Penny Lawrence, manager of virtual programs.

Not only does Penny have a background in gerontology — the study of aging — but she has a surprising breadth of experience.

Although she went to school for a degree in sociology, she worked as a certified nursing attendant — when she wasn’t helping manage her private investigation business or studying metaphysics in her spare time.

Penny went to Mount Royal, back when it was still a college — before transferring to the University of Calgary to finish her Bachelor of Arts in sociology — the study of people, societies and group dynamics. But it was a job working at an assisted living facility — specializing in degenerative neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia — that quickly started her on a career path.

“It’s difficult and rewarding to work with those experiencing dementia,” Penny says. “You have to put yourself in those shoes, how to communicate and understand.”

Penny’s degree helped immensely. Sociology gave her the theory, knowledge and background she needed to understand people on a wide scale, but her interactions and personable nature gave her insight into people on an individual level.

“You can look at groups with a sociological filter, interest in groups, each individual, how they fit into that,” she says.

“You can value the individual years and experiences, good at advice and excellent senses of humour.”

Penny worked at several other positions for a number of years before arriving at Kerby Centre and Unison: she was a client service worker at Centre of Hope and a program manager at McBride. And now at Kerby Centre? She’s in charge of Unison’s digital programming.

Penny is working on everything from new content for online classes, social media, information videos to help older adults learn new skills, and anything online that could mean fun for folks!

“It ranges from the educational to the recreational,” Penny says.

Many people have the impression — like the old saying goes — that “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.”

But Penny knows from experience that plenty of older adults are comfortable with being online and working digitally — and that even more want to learn.

“Learning doesn’t stop at any age,” she says. “I tell [people], ‘you’re not going to break the internet, so don’t worry’.”

“Just keeping playing with it until you figure it out.”

Just like those who are working to adapt to the digital age, Penny is going through the motions of adapting to a brand-new job with an equally new position.

“I do love change … I bring my own flavour to things, but I respect what’s been done before,” Penny says.

“I love it here. Everyone is awesome.”