IFly by Andrew McCutcheon

Seniors lined up to try IFly

In 50 years of Kerby Centre, we have helped so many seniors through rough times and difficult issues.

But we have fun!

Unison at Kerby Centre isn’t just a place to get help, it’s a place to try new, exciting — and sometimes terrifying! — activities with an amazing community of friends.

Over the decades, we’ve travelled far and wide, partied hard, seen shows and films and plays, and even hurdled down mountains at top speeds in go-karts, all as part of our Active Aging department.

But there was nothing quite like when we brought over a dozen folks last year to iFly’s indoor skydiving facility.

At the mention of the word skydiving, you very well might ask: “well, what in Jove’s name is indoor skydiving and how much insurance should I purchase beforehand?”

But it’s not nearly as terrifying as it sounds. It was one of our most successful and sought-after activities from 2022.

Imagine a giant fan, situated beneath you creating a massive vertical wind tunnel. Are you imagining? Good. Now make that fan even bigger inside your mind’s eye. This thing is huge!

You head inside this wind tunnel with an instructor — after all the necessary safety procedures! — and when the switch is flipped and the air starts moving? You get to experience pure weightlessness; floating in mid-air as if you were a bird sailing through the skies.

It takes a bit out of you to stay floating properly as the air whips by you, but the instructor is there to assist — and even clients in their late 70s were enjoying themselves and getting the chance to face the thrill of skydiving, just a few feet up from solid ground.

Instructor at IFly guiding our seniors as they get to experience indoor skydiving for the first time

Even our CEO Larry Mathieson got in on a fun!

We’re hoping to head back to iFly for another event through our Active Aging department because it was just that exciting, that thrilling and that much fun.

Although Kerby Centre has always been there for our community for the past five decades when folks need us most, we’re dedicated to focus on fun whenever we can.

Because when you have the Kerby Community by your side, aging won’t ever have a dull moment.