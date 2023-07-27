POSITION: MARKETING MANAGER

Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Unison offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Terms of Employment: Full-Time, Permanent

Location: Calgary

Job purpose

The role of the Marketing Manager is to drive brand awareness of the various facets of Unison through all print and digital platforms and to ensure that the messaging reflects the mission and the vision of the organization. Working closely with Unison programs and fund development, the Marketing Manager oversees planning and execution of all campaigns and initiatives for Unison.

Duties and responsibilities

· Plan and oversee Unison’s annual marketing strategy, development and implementation.

· Supervise the Design and Digital Marketing Assistant.

· Collaborate and partner with fellow team members to tell the Unison story, manage our brand profile and leadership in the field of senior services and engage community and donor support in our cause.

· Implement marketing campaigns. Oversee creation of content for numerous marketing, development, and program campaigns.

· Grow the organization’s presence on all outlets. Implement plans for digital platforms (monthly eNewsletters, website, digital marketing) and social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.). Develop content for website, social media, eNewsletters, Kerby News newspaper, program and fund development campaigns.

· Develop and manage marketing materials.

· Recommend and develop strategies for growing our social media following using promotions, contests polls, ads, surveys and referrals programs.

· Maintain, update and optimize website content and graphics to enhance SEO.

· Maintain strong communication with Unison departments, especially Fund Development, Events, Kerby News (newspaper), and Active Aging, to ensure high visibility for programming (digital and print marketing).

· Coordinate promotion of events, activities, and fund development initiatives across all platforms.

· Suggest and implement direct marketing methods to increase awareness, program attendance and fundraising.

· Assist in the development and production of multi-media content, including print and digital assets.

· Compile analytics for all digital channels to support ongoing analysis and improvements.

· Stay up to date with trends in digital media and social media platforms.

NOTE: All positions at Unison are evolving. New or changed responsibilities may be considered by the CEO at any time.

Qualifications

Education & Experience

· Degree in Communications, Marketing, Advertising or equivalent. Consideration will be made for a two-year diploma with relevant experience.

· 5+ years of marketing experience.

· Experience supervising staff.

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

· Skilled and experienced with planning and executing a variety of marketing campaigns.

· Understanding and knowledge of graphic design.

· Excellent writing and editing skills.

· Understanding of digital and social media tools, trends, channel use and their business application.

· Understanding of website design, information architecture and website optimization.

· Excellent interpersonal and highly developed communication skills (verbal and written) with the ability to adjust writing/communication style based on audience, social med platform and different content format (i.e. text, video).

· Highly accountable with the ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment.

· Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

· Knowledge of photography and video production an asset.

· Ability to prioritize and meet deadlines.

· Excellent time management skills.

· Ability to project manage multiple marketing initiatives.

· Previous experience working with a non-profit.

Computer Use:

· Strong knowledge and experience working with Canva (and/or other graphic design programs), WordPress, Social Pilot, Social Media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn), Google Analytics & SEO tools, Office 365, and MailChimp.

· Knowledge and experience with Raiser’s Edge NXT and/or Wild Apricot considered an asset.

· Proficiency with Microsoft Suites.

Working conditions

· Usually works in an office environment.

· Marketing Manager works a standard 35-hour workweek. Shift is 8:00am – 4:00pm, or 8:30am – 4:30pm Monday – Friday.

· Must be able to flex hours on an occasional basis for urgent deadlines or important after hours events.

Physical requirements

Job is not physically taxing.

Direct Reports

Supervises one Design and Digital Marketing Assistant

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume by August 2nd to [email protected]

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.”