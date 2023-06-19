Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Manager of Online Program

Salary: $60,000 per year

Terms of Employment: Full-time, Permanent

Location: Calgary

Job Purpose:

The Manager of Online Programs oversees the development, coordination, and administration of all aspects of online educational & recreational courses, workshops, and presentations for seniors.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Program Planning: Accountable for development, planning, implementation, and evaluation of digital programs and presentations in accordance with the mission, vision and values of Unison. Produce, shoot, write, edit and package a range of videos, digital and social assets. Create engaging video social content that is innovative, on-brand and optimized for Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, etc. and other digital platforms (apps, website, etc.) Oversee and take ownership of the Unison YouTube channel with support and direction from the Marketing & Communications department. Program Staffing In consultation with the Senior Manager, interview, hire and supervise instructors required for all courses. Maintain and ensure confidentiality of personnel files for all instructors with required documents. Program control Write reports on the program for management and for funders. Ensure that program operates within the approved budget. Ensure that all financial records for the program are up to date. Provide required information to accounting office for payment of contracts. Program Promotion Work with the Marketing & Communications team to develop digital content that aligns with the Unison brand vision. Market and promote all courses, presentations, and YouTube channel. Assist individuals and their families or caregivers regarding their options for programs. Committee Work Participate on committees when asked or when interested. General Provide support to Active Aging department in updating the membership and activities website. Maintain confidentiality in client and Unison business. Wear attire appropriate to the position.

Job Requirements:

Education and experience include:

University degree in a related field (ie: Education, Recreation, Health, Management, Kinesiology).

Preference given to those who have a minimum of three years’ experience in program planning and development.

Skills and Knowledge:

Extensive knowledge of current trends and practices in gerontology.

Superior communication (written and verbal), interpersonal, and networking skills.

Self-motivated with excellent time management and organizational skills

Ability to manage multiple projects in an organized manner.

Motivated and driven leader and team player.

Strong knowledge of video editing software (adobe after effects or adobe premier pro or adobe premier rush), Zoom, and Microsoft Teams.

Understanding of responsive design.

Can translate information into visual, eye-catching collateral, with a sharp attention to detail and quality.

Exceptional understanding and ability in design principles (typography, grid systems, visual hierarchy, colour, white space, etc.) in web, mobile, broadcast and environmental contexts.

Excellent computer skills in the Office 365 suite (SharePoint, OneDrive, Excel, Word, etc.)

Proficiency on Mac and PC platforms.

A strong visual portfolio.

Working Conditions:

Usually works in office environment. On occasions, required to attend meetings outside Kerby Centre.

Standard work week of 35 hours, from 8am to 4pm or 8:30am to 4:30pm. There may be requirements to work some evenings and weekends.

To apply:

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected] . We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”