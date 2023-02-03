Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Manager of Thrive

Salary: $60,000 per year

Terms of Employment: Full-Time, Permanent

Location: Calgary, Alberta

Job Purpose:

To facilitate community participation and outreach services for older adults facing food insecurity by providing coordination, supervision, and the development of innovative programming that supports the strategic direction of the organization.





Duties and Responsibilities:

Program management: To develop plans and manage the Thrive program and its database including individual connection plans and overseeing the day-today activities and tracking of data for statistical reports covering the three components of Grocery Delivery, Food Security and Community Kitchen. Marketing and Communication: Ensure positive messaging about Food Security programs is attracting attention and building usership in terms of grocery delivery clients, food rescue clients and food donors. Includes content creation for social media. HR management and supervision: In charge of hiring, supervising, coaching and provide performance management for Thrive staff and volunteers.

Job Requirements:

Education

Completed university degree with preference for a human service focus.

3-5 years’ management experience

2 years’ experience in a non-profit organization

Food Safety and Sanitation Course

Trauma informed care

Knowledge, skills, and abilities:

Program management and development

Previous experience in successful food security initiatives

Demonstrated ability to work within a community setting with diverse populations

Strong leadership skills

Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet deadlines

Excellent organizational, administrative, and time management skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite and computer applications

Client centered focus: ability to exercise a high level of tact and discretion in both internal and external interactions

Conflict and crisis resolution skills

Highly motivated, creative, with a proven track record of exceeding expectations

A genuine commitment to the mission, vision, values, and work of the agency

Working Conditions:

Works in an office environment.

Vehicle required for offsite food markets, meetings, and periodic food deliveries.

Manager of Thrive works a standard 35-hour work week. Shift is either 8:00 – 4:00 or 8:30 – 4:30 with one unpaid hour for lunch. Some evening and weekend work required.

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]. We thank all applicants, however, only those selected or interview, will be contacted.

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”