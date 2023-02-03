Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.
Position: Manager of Thrive
Salary: $60,000 per year
Terms of Employment: Full-Time, Permanent
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Job Purpose:
To facilitate community participation and outreach services for older adults facing food insecurity by providing coordination, supervision, and the development of innovative programming that supports the strategic direction of the organization.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Program management: To develop plans and manage the Thrive program and its database including individual connection plans and overseeing the day-today activities and tracking of data for statistical reports covering the three components of Grocery Delivery, Food Security and Community Kitchen.
- Marketing and Communication: Ensure positive messaging about Food Security programs is attracting attention and building usership in terms of grocery delivery clients, food rescue clients and food donors. Includes content creation for social media.
- HR management and supervision: In charge of hiring, supervising, coaching and provide performance management for Thrive staff and volunteers.
Job Requirements:
Education
- Completed university degree with preference for a human service focus.
- 3-5 years’ management experience
- 2 years’ experience in a non-profit organization
- Food Safety and Sanitation Course
- Trauma informed care
Knowledge, skills, and abilities:
- Program management and development
- Previous experience in successful food security initiatives
- Demonstrated ability to work within a community setting with diverse populations
- Strong leadership skills
- Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet deadlines
- Excellent organizational, administrative, and time management skills
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite and computer applications
- Client centered focus: ability to exercise a high level of tact and discretion in both internal and external interactions
- Conflict and crisis resolution skills
- Highly motivated, creative, with a proven track record of exceeding expectations
- A genuine commitment to the mission, vision, values, and work of the agency
Working Conditions:
- Works in an office environment.
- Vehicle required for offsite food markets, meetings, and periodic food deliveries.
- Manager of Thrive works a standard 35-hour work week. Shift is either 8:00 – 4:00 or 8:30 – 4:30 with one unpaid hour for lunch. Some evening and weekend work required.
The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]. We thank all applicants, however, only those selected or interview, will be contacted.
“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”