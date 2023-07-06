Position: Manager of Facilities and Food Services

Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Terms of Employment: Full-Time, Permanent

Location: Calgary

Job Purpose:

To support the sustainability of Kerby Centre through the day-to-day management of the facility and related systems as well as the Kerby Food Services combined with long-term planning and analysis.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Leadership

a. A. Act as a senior leader with the organization. Demonstrating the values and philosophy of the agency and fostering an effective culture and among employees and volunteers

b. Participate as an active member of the Senior Leadership Team.

c. Assist in the development of long- and short-term strategies that support the vision and mission.

d. Translate the strategic priorities into operational plans and monitor the progress of same.

Supervision:

a. The Manager of Facilities is responsible for overseeing the operation of the following Kerby Centre Departments:

i. Maintenance (including Woodshop)

ii. Café and Catering

iii. Room Rentals

Rentals and the Kerby Café operate as social enterprises. The Manager of Facilities will ensure a profit in these departments.



b. As part of this oversight, the Manager will:

i. Meet on a regular basis with other Managers and Coordinators

ii. Mentor, develop and coach staff.

iii. Direct the planning process by having input into department goals and objectives.

iv. Establish time lines and schedules for projects

v. Troubleshoot when difficulties arise.

vi. Oversee department budgets and costs. Review with the CEO and Senior Manager of Finance on a regular basis.

vii. Ensure that deadlines for projects, reports and applications are met.

viii. Supervise a team of staff working in the Kerby Café, Room Rentals and Maintenance in terms of hiring, performance management and other HR issues in coordination with the HR Manager.

Building Management and Maintenance (Main Building and Shelter)

a. Work closely with Edon Management, Alberta Infrastructure and Alberta Seniors and Housing on maintenance issues and repairs, tenant or landlord improvements, an ongoing building planning.

b. Execution of Capital Reserve Study Plan

c. Act as a Project Manager, as required, for any significant work being completed in either facility, including developing scope of work, initiating and facilitating tender processes, negotiating contracts, managing timelines, and completing/seeking final approval on all work.

d. Maintain lists, tracking and reports as required (preventive maintenance, contractor and service providers, key tracking, inventory, lifecycle, etc.). Use these documents to plan and present proposals for repair/upgrades to the CEO for review and approval. Get proper approvals for expenditures based on purchase orders.

Information Technology

a. Serve as the technology liaison with the day-to-day responsibilities including troubleshooting and routine maintenance, repairs, and backups for telecommunications, workstations, security systems (access control, intrusion alarms, and CCTV), and audio visual systems.

b. Liaise with Fully Managed on all IT and network issues and manage their contract.

Emergency Management

a. Develop, maintain, and implement all Kerby Centre emergency management documentation including Emergency Response Procedures, Business Continuity Plan, IT Disaster Recovery Plan, and Health and Safety procedures (exclusion is Crisis Communications Plan)

b. Run drills, exercises, and training for all emergency management procedures as required, including fire drills, asbestos awareness training, WHMIS training, etc. Evaluate effectiveness of all drills, exercises and training and implement changes as required.

c. Maintain knowledge of and ensure compliance with all applicable legislation and codes as building codes, fire codes, Occupational Health and Safety legislation, and the Emergency Management Act.

General

a. Chair the Health and Safety Committee. Serve on other committees as time and interest permit.

b. Do special projects for the CEO.

c. Assist the Manager of Fund Development in grant preparation and submissions as required.

d. Maintain confidentiality in client and Kerby Centre business.

e. Demonstrate professional behaviour and appearance appropriate to the position.

f. Represent Kerby Centre at community meetings, on community committees, at presentations or trade shows.

NOTE: All positions at Kerby Centre are evolving. New or changed responsibilities may be considered by the CEO at any time.

Job Requirements:

Education:

Post secondary degree required.

Experience:

At least 2 years experience in a leadership role

Preference given to candidates with experience in hospitality and restaurant industry

Experience in non for profit preferred.

Computer proficiency:

Must have high level of computer proficiency.

Other Skills:

Organized and efficient

Detail oriented

Must be willing to work as part of a team within the agency and with community partners.

Professional in all interactions and relationships

Able to drive or must have transportation to the building in an emergency.

Working Conditions:

Office environment. Standard work week of 35 hours, Monday to Friday. This position is overtime exempt. Flexibility in hours is required to meet the needs of the agency and the expectations of this position. Part of a senior team that provides coverage in the main facility between 8am to 4:30pm. May need to come to the building quickly to resolve a facility issue. Must have a car or access to transportation.

Physical Requirement:

Able to move easily around Kerby Centre. May need to assist Maintenance in some activities such as moving furniture.

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.”