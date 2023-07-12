Open Position: Community Case Worker (Calgary)

Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Community Case Worker

Salary: $50,000 per annum

Terms of Employment: Full-time, One year contract (Mat leave coverage)

Location: Calgary

Job Purpose:

To provide holistic, wrap-around services to older adults experiencing elder abuse in the community. This includes assessing risk and needs, providing information, support and advocacy while working toward a safe outcome.



Duties and Responsibilities:

Program Delivery

Coordinate with Shelter residents and their caseworkers to initiate and facilitate the discharge planning during case management meetings. The Community Caseworker will connect them with the necessary and applicable referrals and supports needed to be well supported in the community.

The Community Caseworker will conduct regular direct and indirect follow-up contact with the ex-Shelter clients for up to a year after they have been discharged.

Support seniors in the community who cannot be admitted into the Shelter for a variety of reasons.

Plan and deliver activities to regularly engage Shelter residents. The expectation is that the Community Caseworker will build connections with external resources from the community who will contribute their skills/areas of interest to enhance Shelter programming.

Program Administration

Ensure that every unique contact with clients in the community is properly tracked and includes a corresponding summary that details the interaction and includes follow-up action items.

Keep open communication with the Shelter Manager about Community Client files and ensure that Shelter Manager is aware of any problem cases.

Participate in a 6-week on-call rotation to support staff on shift during evenings, overnights and weekends.

Emergency Response

Ensure compliance with agency emergency protocols and in the community use all safety training and working alone protocols.

Ensure documentation on agency incident forms when emergency situations have occurred whether in the building or in the community.

Promotion

Establish and maintain collaborative and professional relationships with community partners, ensuring smooth client referral.

Work with Community Caseworker and Shelter Management to promote awareness of elder abuse issues in the community and developing community initiatives.

Work with other Shelters to support and case manage senior clients.

Committee Work

Serve on Kerby Centre committees as required or as time and interest permit.

Serve on community-based committees as required.

NOTE: All positions at Kerby Centre are evolving. New or changed responsibilities may be considered by the CEO at any time. Qualifications

Job Requirements:

Education

Social Work Degree or Diploma preferred or other related Human Services Education.

First Aid/CPR level C required.

Experience

At least 1 year experience on a crisis line, in a Shelter or related case management experience

Familiarity with family violence issues

Preferred Competencies

Calm under pressure, organized, good written and verbal communication skills, solution-focussed, able to work independently and collaboratively, and having intermediate level computer skills.

Other

Vehicle required.

Working Hours

Shifts are generally 8: 00 am — 4:00 pm, Monday to Friday but flexes hours to run programming for clients after hours. Must also be prepared to work extended hours in crisis situations. Must be prepared to work alone and be familiar with working-alone safety protocols.

*This position may be involved in potentially violent or unpredictable circumstances with people who are under emotional stress or experiencing mental illness.

The position is available September 1st, 2023. Please submit your resume to careers@kerbycentre.com. The position will be open until filled.

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.”