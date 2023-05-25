Unison at Veiner Centre is a non-profit organization located in Medicine Hat. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Albertans, Unison at Veiner Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Support to Facilities/Cleaner

Salary: $17 per hour

Terms of Employment: Casual

Location: Medicine Hat, Alberta

Job Purpose:

To maintain a safe and clean environment at the Veiner Centre for Medicine Hat seniors. Also, oversees the activities of any casual staff or volunteers who engage in maintenance activities.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Ensure a safe and clean environment for seniors, staff and volunteers. Work with the building operator on maintenance of the buildings. Keep the Senior Manager of Facilities informed of changes, ongoing issues and problems as they arise for either building. Must be able to work with a variety of equipment such as vacuum, shampoo machine, snow blower, etc. Maintain and oversee all cleaning. Regularly inspect building cleanliness. Assist in other building related duties as required (e.g. security and unloading supplies from vehicle, moving supplies between locations) Cleanup of parking lots and exterior areas Setup and remove furniture for meetings, special events and social events as directed by the Supervisor of Programs or the Site Director. Setup and operate the p.a. system, sound, audio/visual and presentation equipment when necessary. Complete exterior landscaping as required, seasonal (such as pulling weeds or cutting back plants) Inventory cleaning supplies and regulate cleaning supply usage. Be aware of after-hours activities and assist after-hours users when required. This may include opening the building for after-hour users and providing directions. Be aware of security issues particularly if working after hours. This means ensuring the doors are locked. Also being aware of any users in the building and providing direction when needed. Pickup materials offsite. Maintain confidentiality in client and Unison business. Wear attire appropriate to the position.

NOTE: All positions at Unison are evolving. New or changed responsibilities may be considered by the CEO at any time.

Job Requirements:

Knowledge, skills and abilities

Self-motivated and able to collaborate as part of a team.

Excellent communication skills and can interact with a wide range of individuals in the community.

Must have a reliable vehicle or access to one on a periodic basis.

Additional training

WHMIS

First Aid and CPR

Working Hours and Conditions:

Shifts may vary and are outlined in the employment contract. The Veiner Director has the discretion to change shifts, depending on the Centre needs. There may be a requirement to work occasional evenings and weekends. Heavy lifting may be required. Repetitive day to day tasks. Standing for long periods at a time.

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”