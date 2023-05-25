Unison at Veiner Centre is a non-profit organization located in Medicine Hat. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Albertans, Unison at Veiner Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.
Position: Support to Facilities/Cleaner
Salary: $17 per hour
Terms of Employment: Casual
Location: Medicine Hat, Alberta
Job Purpose:
To maintain a safe and clean environment at the Veiner Centre for Medicine Hat seniors. Also, oversees the activities of any casual staff or volunteers who engage in maintenance activities.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Ensure a safe and clean environment for seniors, staff and volunteers.
- Work with the building operator on maintenance of the buildings.
- Keep the Senior Manager of Facilities informed of changes, ongoing issues and problems as they arise for either building.
- Must be able to work with a variety of equipment such as vacuum, shampoo machine, snow blower, etc.
- Maintain and oversee all cleaning. Regularly inspect building cleanliness.
- Assist in other building related duties as required (e.g. security and unloading supplies from vehicle, moving supplies between locations)
- Cleanup of parking lots and exterior areas
- Setup and remove furniture for meetings, special events and social events as directed by the Supervisor of Programs or the Site Director.
- Setup and operate the p.a. system, sound, audio/visual and presentation equipment when necessary.
- Complete exterior landscaping as required, seasonal (such as pulling weeds or cutting back plants)
- Inventory cleaning supplies and regulate cleaning supply usage.
- Be aware of after-hours activities and assist after-hours users when required. This may include opening the building for after-hour users and providing directions.
- Be aware of security issues particularly if working after hours. This means ensuring the doors are locked. Also being aware of any users in the building and providing direction when needed.
- Pickup materials offsite.
- Maintain confidentiality in client and Unison business.
- Wear attire appropriate to the position.
NOTE: All positions at Unison are evolving. New or changed responsibilities may be considered by the CEO at any time.
Job Requirements:
Knowledge, skills and abilities
- Self-motivated and able to collaborate as part of a team.
- Excellent communication skills and can interact with a wide range of individuals in the community.
- Must have a reliable vehicle or access to one on a periodic basis.
Additional training
- WHMIS
- First Aid and CPR
Working Hours and Conditions:
Shifts may vary and are outlined in the employment contract. The Veiner Director has the discretion to change shifts, depending on the Centre needs. There may be a requirement to work occasional evenings and weekends. Heavy lifting may be required. Repetitive day to day tasks. Standing for long periods at a time.
The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]
“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”