Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Support to Food Services (Catering)

Salary: $20 per hour

Terms of Employment: Casual

Location: Calgary

Job Purpose:

To support Kerby Café as required by preparing and executing food and catering orders/events.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Food Preparation Prepare and cook food in accordance with the menu plans provided by the Manager. Maintain high standards of food safety including activities assigned by Manager (i.e. temperature checks). Provide direction to the volunteers in food preparation. Catering Organize and prepare for catering orders and special events in the building such as table set up (linens and dinnerware), bar preparation, and volunteer management if required. Prepare and deliver coffee and food orders around the building. Assist or take the lead in meal preparation and serving at special events as per Manager’s instruction. Clean and return catering supplies as required to designated storage areas. Cleaning Oversee dishwasher volunteers if required and/or perform this duty as well. Clean all food preparation and storage areas including fridge, stove, counters and walls to a high sanitary standard. This includes main kitchen and gym canteen. Maintain a high level of personal hygiene (hand washing etc). Manager Relief: Manage the kitchen when the Manager is not present. Volunteer Support: Support the food service volunteers in doing the work of the kitchen. Teach volunteers and lead by example. Realize that volunteers are individuals and have different skills. Customer Service: Provide a high level of customer service. Treat all customers, staff and volunteers with respect. Other Duties Act as relief cashier when required including cash-out at end of day. Maintain high food quality. Be pro-active in identifying problems and risks.

NOTE: All positions at Kerby Centre are evolving. New or changed responsibilities may be considered by the CEO at any time.

Job Requirements:

Education:

2 year diploma in culinary school preferred.

High school with some training would be considered.

2+ years previous cooking experience in commercial kitchen.

Basic computer skills an asset.

Additional Training:

Food Safety and Sanitation Course

Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission Proserve Course

First Aid and CPR

WHMIS

Working Hours and condition:

Work is in a fully operational kitchen. Casual hours only as required (minimum 3 hours per shift). Shifts can vary in length, time of day, and season. Job can be physically taxing: requires heavy lifting and standing for long periods.

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”