Unison at Veiner Centre is a non-profit organization located in Medicine Hat. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Albertans, Unison at Veiner Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Support to Food Services

Salary: $17 per hour

Terms of Employment: Casual

Location: Medicine Hat

Job Purpose:

To assist the Food Services Supervisor in all activities of the kitchen.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Food Preparation Prepare and cook food in accordance with the menu plans provided by the Manager. Maintain high standards of food safety including activities assigned by Manager (i.e. temperature checks). Provide direction to the volunteers in food preparation Catering Prepare and deliver coffee and food orders Assist in meal preparation and serving at special events Cleaning Oversee dishwasher volunteers and, when required, perform this duty. Clean all food preparation and storage areas including fridge, stove, counters and walls to a high sanitary standard. This includes main kitchen and gym canteen. Manager Relief Manage the kitchen when the Manager is not present. Other Duties Act as relief cashier when required including cashout at end of day. Attend committee meetings Maintain high food quality and superior customer service.

NOTE: All positions at Kerby Centre are evolving. New or changed responsibilities may be considered by the CEO at any time.

Job Requirements:

Education:

Grade 12. Other courses or training an asset.

1-2 years previous cooking experience

Basic computer skills an asset.

Additional Training:

Food Safety and Sanitation Course

Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission Proserve Course

First Aid and CPR

WHMIS

Working Hours:

Work is in a fully operational kitchen. Casual shifts are as negotiated. Job can be physically taxing: requires heavy lifting and standing for long periods.

interested individuals may send their resume to [email protected]

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”