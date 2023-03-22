Unison at Veiner Centre is a non-profit organization located in Medicine Hat. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Albertans, Unison at Veiner Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.
Position: Support to Food Services
Salary: $17 per hour
Terms of Employment: Casual
Location: Medicine Hat
Job Purpose:
To assist the Food Services Supervisor in all activities of the kitchen.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Food Preparation
- Prepare and cook food in accordance with the menu plans provided by the Manager.
- Maintain high standards of food safety including activities assigned by Manager (i.e. temperature checks).
- Provide direction to the volunteers in food preparation
- Catering
- Prepare and deliver coffee and food orders
- Assist in meal preparation and serving at special events
- Cleaning
- Oversee dishwasher volunteers and, when required, perform this duty.
- Clean all food preparation and storage areas including fridge, stove, counters and walls to a high sanitary standard. This includes main kitchen and gym canteen.
- Manager Relief
- Manage the kitchen when the Manager is not present.
- Other Duties
- Act as relief cashier when required including cashout at end of day.
- Attend committee meetings
- Maintain high food quality and superior customer service.
NOTE: All positions at Kerby Centre are evolving. New or changed responsibilities may be considered by the CEO at any time.
Job Requirements:
Education:
- Grade 12. Other courses or training an asset.
- 1-2 years previous cooking experience
- Basic computer skills an asset.
Additional Training:
- Food Safety and Sanitation Course
- Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission Proserve Course
- First Aid and CPR
- WHMIS
Working Hours:
Work is in a fully operational kitchen. Casual shifts are as negotiated. Job can be physically taxing: requires heavy lifting and standing for long periods.
interested individuals may send their resume to [email protected]
“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”