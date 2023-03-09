Unison at Veiner Centre is a non-profit organization located in Medicine Hat. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Albertans, Unison at Veiner Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Support to Room Rentals

Salary: $17 per hour

Terms of Employment: Casual

Location: Medicine Hat

Job purpose

To host and facilitate all room rentals and space usage during non-business hours.

Duties and responsibilities

Room Setup Work with staff to obtain rental schedule and room set up diagrams. As time allows, complete room set up (chairs/tables) to specifications and ensure preparation including directional signage. Ensure rental area (including washrooms, entrance and hallways) are clean and orderly. Prepare and deliver catering orders as required within facility. Set up AV equipment and ensure it is working properly.

Security/Greeting/Hosting Unlock doors at the room rental start time. Control access and building security. Greet legitimate guests and turn away non-legitimate guests. Respond to any requests or concerns, and troubleshoot accordingly. Ensure rentals run smoothly by maintaining order and control. Report any incidents of a serious nature immediately to Manager, and/or police.



Room Rental Clean Up Tear down tables and chairs following event. Wash tables and spot clean chairs as required. Disconnect and store AV equipment. Return catering remains and dirty dishes to Food Services. Inspect room for damage. Clean rented rooms as required and time allows (sweep/mop floors, empty garbage, wash blackboards).



Janitorial: Complete janitorial responsibilities as required and as time allows.

Administration: May be assigned computer tasks by the Manager to be done. in conjunction with door security.

Health and Safety Be familiar with Health and Safety protocols including WHMIS and working alone procedures. Be prepared to implement evacuation and emergency procedures.



Qualifications

Education:

Grade 12. Other courses or training an asset.

1-2 years-experience in direct customer service role. Superior customer service skills are essential.

Basic computer operation and troubleshooting skills required. Familiarity with audio visual equipment an asset.

Additional Training:

Food Safety and Sanitation Course (will provide)

WHMIS (will provide)

Proserve

Working conditions

Work is in a multipurpose facility. May work with chemicals. Some flexibility in hours will be required.

Physical requirements

Job can be physically taxing: requires repetitive, frequent, light-medium lifting and standing for long periods.

To Apply:

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]. We thank all applicants, however, only those who will be shortlisted, will be contacted.

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”