Job Opening: Support to maintenance – Caretaker

Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Support to maintenance – Caretaker

Support to maintenance – Caretaker Salary: $30,120 per year (for 25 hours/week)

$30,120 per year (for 25 hours/week) Terms of Employment: Part-time, Permanent

Part-time, Permanent Location: Calgary

Calgary Job Purpose: To maintain Kerby Centre facilities in conjunction with the other maintenance staff.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Assist in cleaning the main building including gymnasium, kitchen, dining room, offices, classrooms, bathrooms, stairwells and hallways. Cleaning includes vacuuming, dusting, removing garbage, mopping floors or auto scrubbing where appropriate, refilling supplies, shampooing upholstery, and snow removal etc. Assist in other building-related duties as required (e.g. security, unloading supplies from vehicles, etc.). Assist to strip and wax floors annually or as required. Utilize equipment such as floor auto scrubber, shampoo machines, vacuums, burnisher, and tractor as required. Clean windows, walls (interior) etc. seasonally. Clean-up parking lots and shelter lot as required. Set up and remove furniture for meetings, special events, and social events, as directed by the Maintenance Supervisor or Senior Manager Facilities. Set up and operate the p.a. system, sound, audio/ visual, and presentation equipment when necessary. Perform end of day duties such as building lock up procedures and setting alarm system. Report any changes or problems to the Senior Manager Facilities. Ensure a safe, clean environment for patrons and staff. Follow all Health and Safety regulations and procedures. Any other duties as agreed to with Maintenance Supervisor and Senior Manager of Facilities. Maintain confidentiality in client and Kerby Centre business. Wear attire appropriate to the position.

Job Requirements:

Building Service Worker diploma preferred.

WHMIS

Working Conditions:

Job is primarily in a multi-story building with elevators. Flexible hours may be required: shifts are typically 3:00pm-8:00pm, Monday to Friday. Shifts change depending on the needs of Kerby Centre. Selected early mornings, evenings weekends may be required.

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”