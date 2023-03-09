Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Unison offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Assistant to Programs (LPN)

Salary: $25 per hour

Terms of Employment: Part-time, Permanent (Only Saturdays and occasional cover on other days)

Job Purpose:

To provide holistic care that meets the physical, emotional and psychosocial needs of the clients who attend the Adult Day Program. To assist the Manager in administration of the program and, in the absence of the Manager, assume managerial duties.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Client Care

The primary responsibility of the Assistant (RN/LPN) is monitoring the daily activities of the Adult Day Program participants in terms of overall health and wellness and providing intervention when necessary. This intervention may include any or all of the following:

Personal care according to the care plan.

Preparing snacks and serve meals

Transferring

Assisting to porter clients to meals, activities and Access Calgary

Taking of vital signs

Assistance to the wash room

Medication reminders, assistance or administration

Contacting the case manager, doctor, pharmacist or family member

Emergency response





Care Planning Develop, implement and evaluate care plans for clients. Responsible for part of the Alberta Health Services client administration system. Monitor and document the health, activities and care of clients on an ongoing basis. All charting must be done to legally acceptable levels. May also review care plans of other RN/LPNs on a random basis



Communication Maintain open communication with the Case Manager, families, physicians and other health care providers as needed. Participate in open communication with other members of the team. Inform the Manager of the Adult Day Program of all health concerns and changes in mental, physical and emotional status of clients or needs of family members. Actively participate in the morning shift report.



Education Train staff (and volunteers when applicable) in health protocols such as medication management and hand hygiene. Provide clients with wellness information and encourage healthy lifestyle choices. Encourage and assist clients with activities of daily living and in modifying approaches in relation to their abilities.



Supervision Provide direct and indirect supervision of Health Care Aides in terms of client care needs and medication assistance. This supervision is done per the requirements of Decision Making Standards for Nurses in the Supervision of Health Care Aides, 2010 from the College & Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta. Indirect supervision is also provided under contract to the Calgary Chinese Elderly Citizens Association adult day program on an as needed basis.



Standards Maintain Continuing Care Standards as required by Alberta Health Services and Kerby Centre. Provide medication administration as per the Continuing Care Health Service Standards (2016) p. 28 and Kerby Centre policy.



Administration Assist in the administration of the program as directed by the Manager. Participate in the planning of yearly goals and objectives with the Adult Day Program team. Oversee the program in the absence of the Manager and report to the Senior Manager when problems arise.



Job Requirements:

Education:

RN licensed by CARNA or LPN registered with CLPNA

A Registered or Licensed Practical Nurse is a regulated professional and is responsible for maintaining their registration in all respects. The nurse will always respect the guidelines of their profession in terms of supervision of Health Care Aides, care planning, medication management and medication administration.

Other Requirements:

Good interpersonal skills

Previous community experience with the elderly

Proficient with computers.

Additional Training:

Maintain First Aid/CPR at Basic Rescuer Level, every two years

WHMIS

Food Handlers Safety Certificate

Experience:

Preference given to individuals with experience in related settings such as shelters, resource lines, distress lines, care centres, seniors’ housing and seniors’ centres.

Training and/or experience in the following areas an asset: family violence, elder abuse, marginalized populations, addictions and mental health.

Additional Training:

Maintain a current level of knowledge including First Aid CPR at the Basic Rescuer Level.

Maintain Medication Administration certification and HMIS training an asset

Training in Trauma Informed Care an asset

Intermediate level of computer skills – must be capable of using the basic programs such as Word and email.

Competencies:

Calm under pressure, organized, good written and verbal communication skills, pro-active and having basic level computer skills.

High level of emotional intelligence and mature in terms of interactions with a variety of personality types including people from different cultures.

Working Hours Conditions:

Work within a strong multidisciplinary team environment. Day is busy and multi-tasking is expected.

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”