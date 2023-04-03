Unison at Veiner Centre is a non-profit organization located in Medicine Hat. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Albertans, Unison at Veiner Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Assistant to Wellness and Food Security

Salary: $43,000 per year

Terms of Employment: Full-Time, Permanent

Location: Medicine Hat

Job Purpose:

To ensure all seniors have access to affordable, healthy food to improve quality of life as well as access or be connected to any resources that will improve their quality of life.

The Role:

The Food Security part of the position is being responsible for organizing food security services to low-income seniors. You will organize community kitchens to teach cooking skills, improve socialization and ensure food security.

The Wellness part of the position will require you to be responsible for initial intake, assessment and connection plan for seniors requiring support/outreach to meet their wellness needs. You will be responsible for ensuring volunteers are adequately trained and supported in working with seniors on their connection plans.

This position will also require you to gather statistics and data for reporting, set annual goals with the team, work in conjunction with other programs within Veiner Centre and Strathcona Centre.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Client Service: Act as the first point of contact for Food Security and wellness inquiries from clients, volunteers, vendors and the general public.

Conduct client intake for wellness and Food Security clients. Create and maintain client and volunteer files and assists with the training of new volunteers Ensure all client information is entered accurately into database, reviewing and closing files as needed. Keep accurate records of all requests from clients. Create and maintain client and volunteer files and assist with the training of new volunteers. Follow agency protocol if concerns are noted during a visit with a client. Provide guidance and supervision to both the client and volunteers. This includes the scheduling, training and evaluation of volunteers. Provide optimal customer service and professionalism when assisting clients, volunteers, vendors and the general public. Notify Manager of Programs of any escalated issues. Create a positive culture and work experience for volunteers within the organization. Provide volunteers with the opportunity to give feedback about the programs and services offered. Assist with conflict resolution between volunteers and clients. Maintain confidentiality in client and Unison business.

Administration: Maintain up to date records and documents. Collect necessary data and stats to report to the Manager of Programs. Attend all staff meeting and in-service training meetings Perform other duties, appropriate to the position, as required. Participate in cross training of staff if vacation coverage or sick leave is needed. Wear attire appropriate to the position.



Personnel Management: Responsible for the scheduling of food security volunteers. Work in collaboration with Volunteer Facilitator and Manager of Services to supervise volunteers. Maintain all records in accordance with Unison policies, procedures, and legislative requirements.



Service Coordination: Volunteer Services: work in collaboration with the volunteer facilitator to provide a seamless food security service. This includes but is not limited to:

Support the recruitment and training of food security volunteers.

Communicate training needs of food security volunteers to the volunteer facilitator.

Communicate the number of volunteers required for Food Security Services.

Refer clients to appropriate departments within the Veiner Centre, Strathcona Centre or in the community.

Marketing: Work with the Veiner Centre Site Director and the Development and Marketing Coordinator to develop a marketing strategy for Food Security Services. Assist with the creation of all content for volunteer recruitment and promotion for the Veiner Centre, including but not limited: Social media posts Pamphlets Posters Advertisements



Job Requirements:

Education

University degree or 2-year diploma with experience in related field (e.g. human services, administrative services, volunteer management) or equivalent experience.

Knowledge, skills, and abilities

Work as a team within the organization and within the community.

Good administration skills including time management, detail oriented and organized

Strong written and verbal skills

Able to work independently and show initiative

Comfortable presenting in front of people

Non judgmental/empathetic

Facilitation skills

Knowledge of local, provincial and federal resources for seniors

Volunteer management experience preferred.

Computer Proficiency (Intermediate level)

Word processing

Excel spreadsheets

Outlook

Teams/SharePoint

PowerPoint

Canva

Zoom and other networking platforms

Volunteer scheduling app

Additional Training provided by Unison in the first year:

First Aid and CPR

WHMIS

Crisis De-escalation

Quality Improvement and Outcome Measurement

Suicide Awareness

Self-Harm

Indigenous Awareness and Diversity

Trauma Informed Care

Working Conditions:

Office environment. Standard work week of 35 hours. There may be a requirement to work some evenings and weekend. This position is eligible for overtime. However, overtime hours at Unison are compensated as lieu/banked time. Transportation is required. Drivers abstract and proof of 2 million liability insurance required.

To apply:

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”