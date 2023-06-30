Job Opening: Manager of Programs (Medicine Hat)

Unison at Veiner Centre is a non-profit organization located in Medicine Hat. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Albertans, Unison at Veiner Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Manager of Programs

Salary: $60,000 per year

Terms of Employment: Full-time, Permanent

Location: Medicine Hat

Job Purpose :

To oversee the coordination and administration of all aspects of the educational courses/workshops and recreational activities at Veiner and Strathcona centers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning:

Create goals and objectives that support the organization’s mission. Administer, and review policies and procedures which will guide the volunteer services and community services. Develop the programs and activities at the Veiner Centre and Strathcona Centre in accordance with Unison’s mission. Research and plan to have regular courses throughout the year. Courses include physical activity/active living, arts and crafts, fine arts, languages, finance, life planning, technology, wellness, and special interest topics. Manage the program operations at the Veiner Centre and Strathcona Centre. Ensure current programs support the wellness of seniors. Responsible for the overall budget of programs at the Veiner Centre and Strathcona Centre. Act as a liaison for organized clubs and assist in the development of new clubs, when applicable. Develop a program evaluation framework to assess the strengths, weaknesses and identify areas of improvement. Establish room schedules for activities, fitness classes, presentations, and room rentals to effectively use the centres’ space.

Staffing the programs:

Consult with the Veiner Centre Site Director on the recruitment and hiring of instructors for all required courses and programs. Manage the programs staff and oversees the recruitment, on-boarding and supervision of staff. Provide training to staff and volunteers on the programs and services offered.

Liaise with the Unison accounting team regarding contracts and payment of instructors, special projects and other expenses incurred.

Ensure instructor files will be kept confidential and filed in accordance with Unison policies.

Supervise program volunteers and contract instructors.

Controlling the program:

Write program reports for sponsors, funders, and management. Administer and monitor expenditures of Service Departments in accordance with budgets. Research program services opportunities and eligible grants. Provide program service invoices to accounting for payment.

Program Departments (Elder Abuse Case Management, Thrive, Senior Supports, Fitness, Activities, Education)

General:

Maintain confidentiality about clients and Unison business. Wear attire appropriate to the position.

Management:

Directly manage program areas. Manage the program staff and oversee the recruitment, on-boarding, and supervision of staff.

Committee Work:

Participate on committees when asked or when interested. Represent the organization at external committee meetings related to seniors.

Marketing:

Work with the Veiner Centre Site Director and the Development and Marketing Advisor to develop a marketing strategy for recreation, education and fitness activities. Utilize social media platforms to promote recreation, education and fitness activities at the Veiner and Strathcona Centre. Create all content for recreation, education and fitness activities for the Veiner Centre, including but not limited: Social media posts Pamphlets Posters Advertisements Newsletter/Kerby news/media content Impact Statements

NOTE: All positions at Unison are evolving. New or changed responsibilities may be considered by the CEO at any time.

Qualifications

Education

University degree in related field (e.g. Education, Recreation Management, Kinesiology) or equivalent experience.

A minimum of one-year social media experience considered an asset.

Knowledge, skills, and abilities

Knowledge of program management.

Knowledge of target population and the issues related to the program area.

Knowledge of active living programs for seniors, considered an asset.

Computer Proficiency (Intermediate level)

Excel spreadsheets

Outlook

Teams/Sharepoint

Canva

Zoom and other networking platforms

Additional Training:

First Aid and CPR

Crisis De-escalation

Quality Improvement and Outcome Measurement

Suicide Awareness

Self-Harm

Indigenous Awareness and Diversity

Trauma Informed Care

FOIP/PIPA

Client Centre Care

Working conditions

Office environment. Standard work week of 35 hours. There may be a requirement to work some evenings and weekend. This position is overtime exempt.

On occasion will be required to attend meetings offsite.

Physical requirements

None.

Direct reports

Supervises:

– Assistant to Programs

– Thrive Facilitator

– Senior Support Facilitator

– Elder Abuse Case Manager

– Event Hosts

– Self-employed contract instructors

– Program volunteers

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”