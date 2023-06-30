Job Opening: Manager of Programs (Medicine Hat)
Unison at Veiner Centre is a non-profit organization located in Medicine Hat. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Albertans, Unison at Veiner Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.
Position: Manager of Programs
Salary: $60,000 per year
Terms of Employment: Full-time, Permanent
Location: Medicine Hat
Job Purpose:
To oversee the coordination and administration of all aspects of the educational courses/workshops and recreational activities at Veiner and Strathcona centers.
Duties and Responsibilities
Planning:
- Create goals and objectives that support the organization’s mission.
- Administer, and review policies and procedures which will guide the volunteer services and community services.
- Develop the programs and activities at the Veiner Centre and Strathcona Centre in accordance with Unison’s mission.
- Research and plan to have regular courses throughout the year. Courses include physical activity/active living, arts and crafts, fine arts, languages, finance, life planning, technology, wellness, and special interest topics.
- Manage the program operations at the Veiner Centre and Strathcona Centre.
- Ensure current programs support the wellness of seniors.
- Responsible for the overall budget of programs at the Veiner Centre and Strathcona Centre.
- Act as a liaison for organized clubs and assist in the development of new clubs, when applicable.
- Develop a program evaluation framework to assess the strengths, weaknesses and identify areas of improvement.
- Establish room schedules for activities, fitness classes, presentations, and room rentals to effectively use the centres’ space.
Staffing the programs:
- Consult with the Veiner Centre Site Director on the recruitment and hiring of instructors for all required courses and programs.
- Manage the programs staff and oversees the recruitment, on-boarding and supervision of staff.
- Provide training to staff and volunteers on the programs and services offered.
- Liaise with the Unison accounting team regarding contracts and payment of instructors, special projects and other expenses incurred.
- Ensure instructor files will be kept confidential and filed in accordance with Unison policies.
- Supervise program volunteers and contract instructors.
Controlling the program:
- Write program reports for sponsors, funders, and management.
- Administer and monitor expenditures of Service Departments in accordance with budgets.
- Research program services opportunities and eligible grants.
- Provide program service invoices to accounting for payment.
Program Departments (Elder Abuse Case Management, Thrive, Senior Supports, Fitness, Activities, Education)
General:
- Maintain confidentiality about clients and Unison business.
- Wear attire appropriate to the position.
Management:
- Directly manage program areas.
- Manage the program staff and oversee the recruitment, on-boarding, and supervision of staff.
Committee Work:
- Participate on committees when asked or when interested.
- Represent the organization at external committee meetings related to seniors.
Marketing:
- Work with the Veiner Centre Site Director and the Development and Marketing Advisor to develop a marketing strategy for recreation, education and fitness activities.
- Utilize social media platforms to promote recreation, education and fitness activities at the Veiner and Strathcona Centre.
- Create all content for recreation, education and fitness activities for the Veiner Centre, including but not limited:
- Social media posts
- Pamphlets
- Posters
- Advertisements
- Newsletter/Kerby news/media content
- Impact Statements
NOTE: All positions at Unison are evolving. New or changed responsibilities may be considered by the CEO at any time.
Qualifications
Education
- University degree in related field (e.g. Education, Recreation Management, Kinesiology) or equivalent experience.
- A minimum of one-year social media experience considered an asset.
Knowledge, skills, and abilities
- Knowledge of program management.
- Knowledge of target population and the issues related to the program area.
- Knowledge of active living programs for seniors, considered an asset.
Computer Proficiency (Intermediate level)
- Excel spreadsheets
- Outlook
- Teams/Sharepoint
- Canva
- Zoom and other networking platforms
Additional Training:
- First Aid and CPR
- Crisis De-escalation
- Quality Improvement and Outcome Measurement
- Suicide Awareness
- Self-Harm
- Indigenous Awareness and Diversity
- Trauma Informed Care
- FOIP/PIPA
- Client Centre Care
Working conditions
Office environment. Standard work week of 35 hours. There may be a requirement to work some evenings and weekend. This position is overtime exempt.
On occasion will be required to attend meetings offsite.
Physical requirements
None.
Direct reports
Supervises:
– Assistant to Programs
– Thrive Facilitator
– Senior Support Facilitator
– Elder Abuse Case Manager
– Event Hosts
– Self-employed contract instructors
– Program volunteers
The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]
“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”