Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Fundraising Events Coordinator

Reports to: Director of Business Development

Terms of Employment: Full-time, Permanent

Location: Calgary

Job Purpose :

The Fundraiser Events Coordinator will have an integral role in business development for Unison. Reporting to the Director of Business Development, the Fundraiser Events Coordinator will have a strong focus on Unison fundraising events , including the annual Golf Tournament, the annual Unison Seniors’ Expo, and support the 50th Anniversary Gala. This position will also focus on building the Unison 3rd Party Fundraising program and campaigns.

Duties and Responsibilities :

Major Unison Events:

Oversee planning and coordinating major Unison events including the annual Golf Tournament and Seniors’ Expo (tradeshow). Outline the scope of the event, including time, date, location and budget. Oversee all logistics of these events (using a critical path method or another project management tool) including conception, staffing requirements, entertainment, room bookings, promotion marketing requirements, volunteer requirements, food, set up and tear down, budgeting and evaluation. Nurture and build relationships with vendors, venues, and other industry contacts while crafting and implementing the creative and logistical aspects of all events. Book venues and schedule guests which includes contract drafting and other logistics. Maintain a list of event resources including entertainment, room layout and table setting plans, party supply companies and display companies. Keep in a shared location. Work with the Marketing team on required materials and ads for events; timelines and deadlines for ads; and sponsor expectations and obligations Oversee client experiences from conception through post-event review; manage on-site preparations, production, and event breakdown; and ensure consistent, high-level service throughout all phases Build and maintain a comprehensive database of industry contacts, vendors, and venues Oversee and troubleshoot any issues that arise on event day. Remain current (or ahead of the curve) with trends in event planning, design, and production, and proactively identify and solve operational challenges

3rd party Fundraising events:

Working with the fund development and marketing teams, help develop 3rd party event program for Unison. Seek out opportunities for 3rd party fundraising events. Help in organizing 3rd party events, coordinate and attend, if required.

Other accountabilities

Maintain up to date records and documents. Collect necessary data and stats to report to the Director of Business Development. Attend all staff meeting and internal training meetings. Attend committee meetings when assigned or as time and interest allow. Maintain a high level of confidentiality in client and Unison business. Wear attire appropriate to the position (business casual). Perform other duties, appropriate to the position, as required.

Job Requirements :

University degree required or 2 years diploma required, in communications, marketing, event planning or related field.

At least 3 years experience in event planning.

Experience in non-for profit organizations is a must.

Display good organizational and problem solving skills.

Proficient in the use of Microsoft office, Outlook, internet.

Able to work independently and display initiative.

Professional in all interactions and relationships.

Communicate positively, have calm manner.

Must be able to drive and have access to a vehicle when required for pickup up of party supplies, decorations, food, etc.

Working Conditions :

Work is generally in an office environment, but the Fundraiser Events Coordinator activities include setting up events and travelling into the community. Work day is 8:00 – 4:00 or 8:30 – 4:30 Monday to Friday. Flexibility is required for events outside normal work hours.

To apply:

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]. We thank all applicants, however, only those selected for interview, will be contacted.

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”