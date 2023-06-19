Unison at Kerby Centre is a non-profit organization located in the west end of downtown Calgary. Dedicated to enhancing life for older Calgarians, Unison at Kerby Centre offers an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful community development and build a career in the charitable sector.

Position: Client Service Provider (Unison Elder Abuse Shelter)

Salary: $37,700 per year

Terms of Employment: Part-time, permanent

Location: Calgary

Job Purpose :

Reporting to Assistant Shelter Manager, and working out of the Unison Elder Abuse Shelter, this position is in charge of identification and recruitment of clients in need of services, provision of customer support services including facilitating the development of skills appropriate to the achievement of the client’s goals, development of individual case plans for clients, participation in intake/assessment interviews, liaison with client’s case manager to ensure that the client meets personal goals. Takes a leadership role in the absence of the Assistant Shelter Manager or Case Workers.

Duties and Responsibilities :

The Shelter operates with a philosophy of client centered care. All employees are working with residents to further clients’ self-determined goals. This means as much as possible, clients should be living as they live in the community: taking their own medications, making their own transportation arrangements and making their own meals. Only when a client needs support, do these responsibilities fall on the Shelter Service Provider.

Customer/Client Responsibilities: Primary responsibility is managing doors and answering the phone. Provide support, information and referral by telephone and in person. Review clients’ case management notes during the shift and get familiarized with doing case notes as and when needed.

c. Engage with residents daily and be available for information or support as needed. Resolve conflicts as they arise. Expectation is to be on the floor interacting with clients when not otherwise employed.

d. When necessary (and when other staff are on the floor) accompany clients to medical and other appointments

e. Conduct in-person assessments and make recommendations to the Manager.

f. Ensure all EART calls are appropriately referred to Manager.

2. Task Assignment:

At the beginning of a shift, tasks will be assigned by the Case Worker or Manager. If no Case Worker is on the shift, The Client Service Provider will determine, in collaboration with the Manager, the tasks to be completed by the end of the shift. Support the Case Worker and Manager in working with practicum students, volunteers and new staff. Support the Case Worker and Manager by completing office tasks.

3. Building/Security Responsibilities:

a. Primary responsibility is the safety of people.

b. Must adhere to all health, safety and fire regulations.

c. Answer all telephone/intercom inquiries as per Shelter procedures.

d. Monitor security doors and close circuit monitors. Screen visitors.

Visually check building after normal business hours.

Call emergency response team alerts during business hours and access police or emergency after hours, consulting with the Manager when possible.

Ensure a clean environment is maintained.

4. Community Perspective:

Be familiar with community resources. Work with community partners in a professional manner. In particular be familiar with the protocols of the Elder Abuse Response Team and make appropriate contact to and from that team.

5. Organizational Perspective:

Be oriented to the agency and be familiar with all Unison services. Attend Shelter staff meetings.

6. Nightshift:

complete all overnight tasks and duties as outlined in the Unison Rotary Shelter Procedures Manual

Job Requirements :

Education:

Degree or two-year post-secondary diploma preferred. Students who are currently enrolled in a degree or two-year diploma program will be considered.

Experience:

Preference given to individuals with experience in shelters, resource lines, or distress lines. This includes practicums.

Training and/or experience in the following areas an asset: family violence, elder abuse, marginalized populations, addictions and mental health.

Additional Training:

Maintain a current level of knowledge including CPR at the Basic Rescuer Level, First Aid.

Competencies:

Calm under pressure, organized, good written and verbal communication skills, pro-active and having basic level computer skills.

Working Conditions:

Work hours will be 28 hours per week, 4 days a week, Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays from 3:30 to 10:30pm.

Lunch hours and breaks are generally taken within easy access of the clients.

Will work alone on any shift with access to immediate on-call support.

Working alone protocols are in place including a call alert button.

Will interact on each shift with individuals under stress who may have a history of being abused, addictions, mental illness and/or physical disabilities.

Must be able to be physically active and awake at all times. Must be able to walk residents down the stairs in case of emergency and lead them to the muster point.

To apply:

The position is available immediately. Please submit your resume to [email protected]

“We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status”