Job Opening: Fundraising Event Planner

Job purpose

The Event Planner will have an integral role in fund development for Unison. Reporting to the Business Development Director, the Event Planner will have a strong focus on Unison fundraising events, including the annual Golf Tournament, the annual Unison Seniors’ Expo (tradeshow), and support the 50th Anniversary Gala. This position will also support the building of Unison’s Third Party Fundraising program.

Duties and responsibilities

Major Unison Events:

Oversee planning and coordinating major Unison events including the annual Golf Tournament and Seniors’ Expo (tradeshow).

Outline the scope of the event, including timelines, date, location and budget.

Oversee all logistics of these events (using a critical path method or another project management tool) including conception, staffing requirements, entertainment, room bookings, promotion marketing requirements, volunteer requirements, food, set up and tear down, budgeting and evaluation.

Nurture and build relationships with vendors, venues, and other industry contacts while crafting and implementing the creative and logistical aspects of all events.

Book venues and schedule guests which includes contract drafting and other logistics.

Maintain a list of event resources including entertainment, room layout and table setting plans, party supply companies and display companies. Keep in a shared location.

Work with the Marketing and Fundraising teams on required materials and ads for events; timelines and deadlines for ads; and sponsor expectations and obligations.

Oversee client experiences from conception through post-event review; manage on-site preparations, production, and event breakdown; and ensure consistent, high-level service throughout all phases.

Maintain a comprehensive database of industry contacts, vendors, and venues.

Oversee and troubleshoot any issues that arise before and on event day.

Remain current (or ahead of the curve) with trends in event planning, design, and production, and proactively identify and solve operational challenges.

3rd party Fundraising events:

Working with the fund development and marketing teams, help develop third party event program for Unison.

Seek out opportunities for third party fundraising events.

Help in organizing third party events, coordinate and attend (if required).

Other accountabilities

Maintain up to date records and documents.

Collect necessary data and stats to report to the Business Development Director.

Attend all staff meeting and internal training meetings.

Attend committee meetings when assigned or as time and interest allow.

Maintain a high level of confidentiality in client and Unison business.

Wear attire appropriate to the position (business casual).

Perform other duties, appropriate to the position, as required.

NOTE: All positions at Unison are evolving. New or changed responsibilities may be considered by the CEO at any time.

Qualifications

University degree or 2 year diploma required, in communications, marketing, event planning or related field.

2 years experience in event planning.

Experience in non-for profit organizations is preferred.

Display good organizational and problem solving skills.

Proficient in the use of Microsoft office, Outlook, internet.

Able to work independently and display initiative.

Professional in all interactions and relationships.

Communicate positively, have calm manner.

Must be able to drive and have access to a vehicle when required for pickup up of party supplies, decorations, food, etc.

Working conditions

Work is generally in an office environment, but the Event Planner activities include setting up events and travelling into the community. Work day is 8:00am – 4:00pm or 8:30am – 4:30pm Monday to Friday. Flexibility is required for events outside normal work hours.

Physical requirements

Work may be physically demanding for short periods when setting up events.